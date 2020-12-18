The challenge is clear.
James Madison heads to Maryland on Saturday for an 11 a.m. tip off against the 14th-ranked Terrapins, a team leading the nation in scoring at nearly 97 points per game.
JMU, with a roster dominated by freshmen and sophomores, has been hit or miss so far, and pulling off an upset in College Park will require the Dukes to play their best.
“If you play bad, they are going to give you a butt-kicking,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “There’s no room for error in this thing.”
Like JMU, Maryland (4-1) has a much different roster than the one that fell behind by 19 points in the fourth quarter last season in Harrisonburg before coming all the way back for a two-point victory. But the Terps have become one of women’s basketball’s most consistent programs with an ability to restock talent year after year.
Harvard transfer guard Katie Benzan and 6-foot-3 sophomore Diamond Miller are each scoring 18 points per game, two of the six Maryland players averaging double figures. The Terps have been on fire offensively, beating then No. 14 Arkansas 115-96 then topping Towson 112-78 before hanging on to beat Rutgers, 91-87, on Monday.
The Dukes are 1-1 on the road against Power 5 conference teams this season, beating a reeling Virginia team in Charlottesville and then losing by 31 points at West Virginia.
“If you play well, that’s what the fun of having talented players who are competitive is,” O’Regan said. “This is an opportunity to make national news and be on the national scene. If you can somehow find a way to beat a ranked team on the road. You win that game and it’s an opportunity to make a national mark.”
JMU (4-2) has been impressive in victories with sophomore Kiki Jefferson quietly putting up some of the most efficient offensive numbers in the country. The Lancaster, Penn., product leads the Dukes at 14.7 points per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 87.5 percent from the free-throw line.
But in the losses to Buffalo and West Virginia, JMU was blown away early, a fate the Dukes will try to avoid against quite possibly the best team on their schedule.
Maryland has allowed opponents to shoot 36 percent from deep, but hit nearly 47 percent of its own 3-point attempts during a hot start. In the Towson victory, the Terps made a Big Ten record 21 3-pointers.
“In my time here, to see a team go 21-for-31 is pretty special to be able to watch,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese told the media after that game.
But if there’s one reason for optimism, it might be that the Dukes have gotten to this point without playing their best. Despite a roster full of long-range shooters, JMU has so far struggled from 3-point range, shooting just 25 percent behind the arc. A hot night for the Dukes combined with Maryland coming back down to Earth might make things interesting.
“What I’ve got to get this team to believe and what we are going to show them in the West Virginia game is, you’re fine,” O’Regan said. “You’re as athletic. You’re as big, right? There should not be an intimidation factor. You don’t have to be superhuman to go play this game. You just have to be you, a really good version of you.”
