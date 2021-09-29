With practices for the 2021-22 season now officially underway, something feels quite unlike last season for the James Madison women’s basketball team.
“It’s 100 percent different, and it’s not just COVID,” Dukes coach Sean O’Regan said. “Now, part of the reason is COVID because they’ve been able to hang out and bond all together and they didn’t have that last year. But this particular group, I don’t think I’ve ever had a closer group. Chemistry is great. Energy is great. It’s a great vibe. There’s nobody taking energy away.”
JMU went 14-10 and 9-6 in Colonial Athletic Association play last season, finishing second in the conference and four whole games behind first-place Delaware. For a program that saw a streak of 14-straight postseason appearances end, that qualifies as a down year.
But the Dukes have a lot of talent returning.
First-team All-CAA pick Kiki Jefferson leads the way heading into her junior season, but seniors Madison Green and Brianna Tinsley add a ton of experience in the backcourt.
Additionally, sophomores Jamia Hazell and Peyton McDaniel are coming off impressive debut seasons and Claire Neff is something of a wildcard thrown into the mix as the Dukes try to reclaim their spot at the top of the league.
McDaniel has battled minor injuries since arriving at JMU, and missed eight games last season. But McDaniel said she was fully healthy and ready to go for the Dukes’ first official day of practice on Tuesday.
“I’m definitely excited to get back to practice,” McDaniel, who averaged 12.2 points per game last season to earn CAA Rookie of the Year honors, said. “I’ve struggled with some overuse injuries and it’s been frustrating, but my coaches and teammates have helped me get through the injuries.”
Neff, a 6-2 forward who transferred to JMU from Clemson during the school year last year, was only granted eligibility in the final few weeks of the season. But she made an immediate impact.
This time around, her presence from the start of the season should make a big difference, giving the Dukes a new look with a player who can fill a role at center, but might also be the best 3-point shooter on the roster.
“We have to have a small lineup package because we really only have one true center,” O’Regan said. “To play Claire Neff at the five, you’re going to want to do that sometimes, but we’ve got to be ready for that to not put her in a traditional center’s role.”
But most of all for O’Regan and the rest of the Dukes, the optimism comes back to chemistry.
After sticking mostly to small groups amid COVID protocol last season, the players have been able to socialize leading up to this season. JMU also returns eight players who earned major minutes a year ago, meaning fewer questions about the rotation.
“It’s a group that understands the mistakes we made last year,” O’Regan said. “I think it’s a highly motivated group. They are ready to get to work. I’ve thrown a lot of stuff at them and they haven’t blinked an eye at difficulty or duration or anything. That part has been awesome, but I think off the court helps. But personality is personality and if the personalities aren’t right it’s not going to be a good mixture.”
