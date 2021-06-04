When Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are involved in a big sporting event, they call it Bedlam. Throw James Madison into the mix and it’s chaos, pandemonium, and mayhem. Whatever word you want to use, the Dukes have disrupted the softball world.
JMU followed it’s Women’s College World Series opening victory over top-ranked Oklahoma with a 2-1 triumph against No. 5 Oklahoma State on Friday night in Oklahoma City. The unseeded Dukes are now firmly in the driver's seat in their half of the bracket as they move closer to a spot in the WCWS championship series.
“We’re going to celebrate a little bit until our bedtime,” JMU third baseman Lynsey Meeks said. “We get a nice rest day, but we still have a long way to go.”
Odicci Alexander threw another complete game for JMU, allowed just three hits and one earned run, and with the victory she earned herself a day off before the Dukes continue their historic run on Sunday at 1 p.m.
“You couldn’t ask any more from that girl,” Meeks said. “She makes a diving play and pitches seven innings. She was incredible.”
Page County grad Kate Gordon hit her second home run of the World Series for JMU while Logan Newton went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Dukes.
JMU got on the scoreboard early as Madison Naujokas beat out a grounder for an infield single in the bottom of the first. Alexander, who reached on a walk, came around to score after the throw got away at first base.
It became a 2-0 lead for the Dukes in the third when Gordon led off with a shot over the left field wall. From there the Cowgirls had trouble getting anything going offensively until Chelsea Alexander’s RBI single in the fifth cut the JMU lead in half.
Trouble brewed for the Dukes in the top of the seventh when Oklahoma State’s Scotland David was caught in a rundown between second and third and the Dukes managed to put a tag on her. But Sara Jubas was called for obstruction and the Cowgirls wound up with runners at second and third and nobody out.
Two batters later, Alexander fielded a squeeze bunt in front of the plate and made a diving tag on David at home to save the run.
“I just saw her in my peripheral, and anyway I could get her, I was going to get her,” Alexander told ESPN immediately after the game.
Alexander got OSU leadoff hitter Kiley Naomi to pop out in the next at bat to end the game and make James Madison the first unseeded team in the history of the Women’s College World Series to win their first two games, doing so against a pair of teams with a significant home-field advantage.
