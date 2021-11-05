RICHMOND — Another vote, another unanimous decision to approve James Madison’s move to the Sun Belt Conference.
JMU officials, with President Jonathan Alger and Vice President Charlie King speaking on their behalf, presented their case for the move from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision to the Intercollegiate Athletic Review Commission of the Virginia General Assembly on Friday in Richmond.
Each member of the commission voted to approve the JMU plan. The Dukes are expected to soon formally announce a move from the Colonial Athletic Association to the Sun Belt Conference.
“This is the right time and right opportunity for JMU,” Alger said.
Following the vote by the commission, which met for the first time Friday and is charged with regulating athletic costs for Virginia’s public universities, JMU sent out a joint statement from Alger and Athletic Director Jeff Bourne, who was in attendance at the state capital’s Pocahontas Building on Friday, but did not speak.
“We have been detailed and thorough in following the scripted process to consider opportunities with the Sun Belt Conference,” the statement read. “We are glad to have this key component completed, and we appreciate the assistance of the Commonwealth’s Intercollegiate Athletics Review Commission today. We are excited about the next step for the future of James Madison University and our intercollegiate athletics program.”
A formal announcement from JMU and the Sun Belt is expected as early as Friday afternoon and sources confirmed plans for a Saturday morning press conference in Harrisonburg.
Del. C. Matthew Fariss, R-Rustburg, questioned JMU’s projection that expenses wouldn’t raise significantly, but voted in favor of the plan after hearing further explanation from King.
Among the key details of JMU’s financial proposal was that the Dukes lose approximately $600,000 for each deep run in the FCS playoffs. Should JMU qualify for a bowl game as a member of the Sun Belt, that league helps pay for expenses.
King also projected that after the transition was completed, JMU’s revenue tied to media rights could increase to about $2.5 million, essentially confirming rumors of a coming increase to the Sun Belt’s deal with ESPN.
Alger said JMU’s transition to FBS would begin on July 1, 2022. Typically, there is a two-year transitional period for full FBS membership. Sources said JMU’s other sports would begin competition in the Sun Belt during the 2022-23 school year and it is expected the Dukes will be eligible for conference championships in their debut seasons.
Wednesday, the CAA barred JMU from competing for league titles starting next week.
Del. Luke Torian, D-Prince William County, chaired the commission and said as long as JMU’s plan to reduce reliance on student fees is solid, he was on board with the move.
“The cost of college education is extremely expensive,” Torian said. “I hope this does not become a burden for your students. I’m excited for your university, but please do not leave the cost of this transition on your student body.”
Virginia law allows FCS programs to use student fees to fund as much as 70% of the athletic budget. A move to a non-Power Five FBS conference would limit JMU to 55% from student fees, a number King assured the commission JMU would slide under.
King indicated that as word of a potential move to the Sun Belt had been reported in recent weeks, pledges for donations to the Duke Club had already increased.
When it came time for public comment, Old Dominion President Brian Hemphill stepped up to speak on JMU’s behalf. ODU has already announced its own move to the Sun Belt Conference and Hemphill said the Monarchs are excited to welcome an in-state rival.
“In recent weeks there has been a lot of discussion as it relates to student athletics, all across the country,” Hemphill said. “We’ve had a lot of movement to say the least in terms of conference movement. I can tell you a lot of due diligence has gone into this decision that brings JMU before you today. I can personally attest to the amount of time and energy that goes into this with ODU making the decision to move into the Sun Belt. ODU is in full support of JMU making this move. We cannot be more excited to have them joining the Sun Belt Conference.”
