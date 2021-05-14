Pushing the start time back three hours only delayed the inevitable.
James Madison crushed Delaware Friday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg, 17-0, to take the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament title, capping a three-day event that saw the Dukes hammer the top two teams from the CAA’s North Division.
Friday’s scheduled noon start was delayed for COVID-19 protocols involving the umpiring crew, but the Dukes were certainly ready to go when the first pitch finally rolled around. For the third time in as many days JMU was virtually unchallenged on the way to victory.
“We don’t really let things like that affect us any more,” JMU coach Loren LaPorte said. “This team has been through so much adversity and sudden change, that this was just something else for the books.”
It was difficult to pick just one stat that best signified how dominant JMU was against the rest of the tournament field.
Was it that senior slugger Kate Gordon - the tournament MVP and Page County product - had four more home runs than JMU’s opponents had base hits? Or that Odicci Alexander struck out 28 batters in 12 tournament innings while two different Dukes recorded no-hitters?
Maybe the fact that in three consecutive games JMU scored the winning run in its first at-bat? Or perhaps that over the course of two days the Dukes forced three first-inning pitching changes?
Ahead of Sunday’s NCAA selection show, JMU made the most emphatic statement imaginable. COVID-19 prevented JMU from playing its usual challenging non-conference schedule to help build a tournament resume. Instead the Dukes head into the NCAA Regionals with a 34-1 record, winners of 24 in a row.
The Blue Hens, who came into the title game with the nation’s 23rd-best RPI, were the highest-rated team on the JMU schedule. The Dukes responded by hammering Delaware twice. In between was Thursday’s 10-0 victory against a top-50 Drexel squad.
Will it be enough in the eyes of the committee to earn favorable seeding in the NCAA Tournament? That remains to be seen, but the Dukes believe they’ve proven themselves worthy and at least as good as the JMU team that advanced to the NCAA Super Regional in 2019.
“We’re here to make a statement,” JMU right fielder Logan Newton, who went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and seven RBI, said. “We’re always on that tier of the Top 25 and we want to show that we deserve to be there and deserve to hang with anybody. To be fair, it’s a lot of the same girls (as 2019). We want to be back there and we want to go even farther.”
Gordon, for the third straight day, led off the bottom of the first with a blast over the outfield fence. And once again with Alexander in the pitcher's circle that was all the offense JMU needed.
But the Dukes shelled the Blue Hens for good measure. By the time Gordon came up for the second time in the first inning, JMU had the bases loaded and a 4-0 lead. This time Gordon drew a walk to bring in another run, part of the 11-run frame for the Dukes that included a grand slam from Newton.
In a normal year JMU, with the nation’s best record and longest winning streak, might have hoped to host the regional round of the national tournament. But the pandemic led the NCAA to select 20 potential sites to host the 16 regionals. JMU did not make a bid in the process, but Virginia Tech remains a possibility to keep the Dukes close to home.
Two years ago JMU was disappointed to receive a No. 2 seed and get shipped off to Michigan for the regional. The Dukes responded by topping the Wolverines and advancing to play at eventual national champion UCLA.
That JMU squad cruised through the CAA Tournament. But not even that team crushed the competition the way JMU did over the past three days. It leaves the Dukes wondering what could be going through the minds of the selection committee members this weekend.
“We’re very anxious,” Gordon said. “We have no clue. We have no clue what it’s going to be like this year with COVID and the protocols. It’s going to be a total surprise.”
