The NCAA made a change last week to the way it selects teams for the Division I women’s basketball tournament. It could have huge implications for mid-major powers, but it isn’t immediately clear whether a new formula to rate teams will help or hurt teams such as James Madison.
“I wish I knew exactly how it will affect us,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “I’ve had some discussions with people at the CAA and they did not love the way it affected the men’s side the last couple of years. So I don’t know how it affects us.”
The women’s selection committee had long relied on the Rating Percentage Index (RPI) as a tool to sort and judge the resumes of potential NCAA Tournament teams. Two years ago, the men’s game abandoned RPI as the main criteria and replaced it with the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET).
Last week, the NCAA announced the women’s game is also switching to NET, and adopting a new, simplified formula that will also take effect for the men in the 2020-21 season. In essence, RPI was calculated based on opponents’ average winning percentage making up half the formula while an individual team’s winning percentage and the winning percentage of its opponents’ opponents combined to make up the other half.
With the most recent version of the NET, teams will be rated based on a formula that combines adjusted efficiency and a team value index. The adjusted efficiency calculates a team’s offensive and defensive efficiency and adjusts it for the quality of opponents and the location of games. The team value index is an algorithm created to reward teams that beat other good teams.
If you’re still not quite sure how that might affect your favorite team, don’t worry. You’re not alone.
“I just haven’t done enough research on it yet,” O’Regan said. “For me, we’ve got to win. But until I have a full understanding of how exactly it works in a situation where we are playing the No. 10 team in the league and we are winning by 30, do I need to try to win by 40? Does that help us? I really want to get a full grip and understand, because it is going to be important.”
JMU has won at least a share of the Colonial Athletic Association regular-season title each of the past three seasons, but hasn’t played in the NCAA Tournament in five years.
The 2019-20 Dukes seemed like they had a good shot at making the NCAA Tourney before the postseason was called off due to COVID-19. But O’Regan’s team wouldn’t have been a lock without securing the automatic bid as the CAA Tournament champion.
It seems likely JMU would have benefited from the NET over the RPI the past two seasons with the Dukes routinely crushing CAA opponents. The most recent version of NET doesn’t explicitly calculate the margin of victory as part of its formula, but the efficiency metrics used essentially do the same thing.
Offensive efficiency measures a team’s points per possession while defensive efficiency measures the same for its opponents. The teams that rate high in both categories tend to also win games by a wide margin.
JMU outscored opponents by an average of more than 16 points per game in 2020-21. The Dukes were ranked No. 29 in RPI when the season ended and No. 22 by Her Hoops Stats, a women’s basketball analytics site that uses a formula similar to NET.
The selection committee will be able to look at a variety of factors when sequestered next season. But the NET rankings will be posted daily on NCAA.com starting in December and figure to be a much discussed and important part of the overall equation.
“I think in general on the men’s side it has had a positive impact for mid-major programs,” Megan Gauer, who works for Her Hoops Stats, said. “On the women’s side it will be interesting to see how that plays out. NET is still just one piece of the puzzle. I would expect that mid-majors consistently in the tops of their conferences will fair better in NET rankings than in RPI, but it still comes down to looking at resumes.”
JMU likely would have been a NET darling while blowing out opponents the past two seasons, but the Dukes might not be able to count on that this season. JMU lost five seniors, including CAA Player of the Year and WNBA Draft pick Kamiah Smalls.
The Dukes will likely be among the favorites to win the CAA once again in 2020-21, but O’Regan certainly isn’t counting on cruising past the competition at the same rate.
“I think we’re living in a little bit of dreamland if we think we are going to be able to produce some of the scores we produced the past couple years,” he said. “Beating people by 40 or 50 points is really not a realistic way people live.”
The numbers indicate that without the wide margin of victory, NET may not benefit a mid-major as much. Drexel tied JMU for the CAA regular-season crown the past season but did so winning five overtime games and outscoring opponents by less than five points per game.
The Dragons finished ranked No. 39 in the RPI, but No. 91 by Her Hoops Stats. The CAA looked like it might be in position to earn two bids in the NCAA Tournament before the final RPI season was abruptly canceled.
It remains unclear if NET will make it any easier for the Colonial to lock up multiple NCAA berths going forward.
“I’m optimistic it will help us,” O’Regan said. “But I don’t want to say that I’m so excited about it and then it ends up pushing us in the opposite direction. My whole thing is if it can put us in position to get an at-large. Maybe it will help us with that.”
TICKET DEADLINE
JMU announced Tuesday it was moving forward with a priority deadline for football season tickets set for June 15.
The school said in a post to JMUSports.com that while the 2020 football schedule had not been officially confirmed it was optimistic campus activities would resume in the fall. The original priority deadline of May 15, at which time fans renewing season tickets can guarantee their same seats and parking from last season, was extended in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.
CORRECTION
The Daily News-Record published a story on May 12 listing Quinn Richey and Zyon Dobbs as returning players on the JMU men’s basketball team. Both announced Monday they had left the program.
