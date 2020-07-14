James Madison basketball players are expected to begin reporting to campus July 20 with voluntary workouts beginning following a re-acclimation period and testing for COVID-19.
Then the Dukes can begin to see what they are working with for the 2020-21 season. JMU has eight newcomers for Mark Byington’s first season as head coach, with five transfers among them.
Guard Rashawn Fredericks last played at Cincinnati in 2018-19, but graduated from UAB this spring and is immediately eligible to play for the Dukes. The case isn’t so clear for the rest of the group, including guards Jalen Hodge and Vado Morse, forward TJ Taylor and big man Joel Mensah, as some or all could get waivers from the NCAA to play this season without sitting out.
Byington said though there haven’t been many public announcements at this point, he is aware of some players at other programs who have made it through the waiver process.
“Right now the NCAA has granted some waiver approvals in college basketball,” Byington said. “We’re trying to do our due diligence, do our work and put everything in there as fast as possible. But we want to be accurate and we want to have all the information in there.”
JMU, as of last week, was still in the process of preparing applications for waivers, which could be based on a variety of factors including a hardship at the previous school, being encouraged to leave by the coaching staff or a need to attend school closer to home.
Hodge, Morse, Taylor and Mensah all played two seasons at their previous programs. Hodge left Louisiana Monroe to become Byington’s first recruit at JMU while Morse followed assistant coach Xavier Joyner from Mount St. Mary’s. Taylor, a Hampton Roads-area product, played at Wyoming and is returning to his home state while Mensah is from Ghana and saw limited playing time at San Diego State last season.
JMU is collecting records and documentation from those schools before presenting their waiver cases to the NCAA.
“We have to work through other schools they came from and get the entire story and make sure we feel like we have a strong case for all of them, then make sure that is presented,” Byington said.
CAA IN THE NBA
As the NBA prepares to resume its season on July 30 at Disney World in Florida, a trio of recent Colonial Athletic Association standouts are inside the “bubble” with their title-contending teams.
Devontae Cacok, the UNC Wilmington product who was on the first-team All-NBA G League squad this season, is with the Los Angeles Lakers in Orlando on a two-way contract. Cacok recently announced he will play with “Justice Now” on the back nameplate of his jersey as many NBA players have opted to present messages of social and racial equality on their uniforms for the restart.
The Lakers are currently atop the Western Conference, but one team that could challenge LA in the West might be the Utah Jazz, which has a pair of CAA products on two-way deals.
Justin Wright-Foreman, who was a two-time CAA Player of the Year at Hofstra, and ex-Charleston standout Jarrell Brantley are both with the Jazz for the restart after productive G-League seasons. Brantley was a first-team All-G League pick.
With roster uncertainty as players who test positive for coronavirus will have to sit out, the presence of the CAA trio is certainly significant to the NBA race.
“It was material for us to bring our two-ways Justin Wright-Foreman and Jarrell Brantley,” Jazz vice president of basketball operations Dennis Lindsey recently told reporters. “We wanted them to be in Orlando at the Disney Campus in case something were to happen because of those guys’ success they had for the Salt Lake City Stars.”
DRAFT DEADLINE
COVID-19 has left the sports world with little but uncertainty, and that extends to the CAA where it still isn’t yet known for sure if the league’s two would-be returning leading scorers will be back this season.
Nate Darling, who averaged 21 points per game for Delaware last season, and JMU’s Matt Lewis, who scored 19 a game for the Dukes, both put their names in the NBA Draft pool this spring. In a normal year, both would have long ago had to decide whether to stay in the draft or withdraw and return to college, but the virus threw every initial date associated with the NBA Draft out the window.
Instead, the Draft was pushed back to October and the withdrawal date for underclassmen set for Aug. 3, or 10 days after the NBA Draft Combine, whichever comes first.
With the NBA rushing to restart its season and complete a playoff this summer, it’s not clear if any kind of combine or pre-draft workouts will happen, though some reports have indicated a virtual combine is under discussion.
That uncertainty has left Lewis, Darling and their respective college teams quiet about their future. A JMU spokesperson said there should be an announcement coming from Lewis, but it isn’t clear exactly when. Sources indicated he is expected to join the team when players begin reporting to campus next week.
