BRIDGEWATER - After putting up just 10 points in a down-to-the-wire loss against Ferrum last week, playing host to The Apprentice School could be an opportunity to reinvigorate Bridgewater College's offense.
But when Saturday's homecoming contest kicks off at 2 p.m. at the Jopson Athletic Complex, the Eagles know a key to the game is finishing long drives with touchdowns.
“They will present their challenges,” first-year Bridgewater coach Scott Lemn said. “Emory & Henry put up a lot of points on them. Washington & Lee did. That’s got to be our goal, too, from an offensive standpoint to apply the pressure to make them feel like they have to score with every opportunity they get.”
Bridgewater (2-4) has seen its first four-game losing streak since 2015, but last week's setback to the Panthers was the first among those games where the Eagles truly struggled to put up points.
Still, all season long, Bridgewater has seen too many of its drives end with less than seven points, whether that has meant settling for a field goal attempt or turnovers deep in opposing territory.
“It’s tough, we’re probably two-and-a-half minutes away from being a 4-2 team,” Lemn said. “We go into each week knowing we’ve got to put ourselves into position to win. We start practicing in the red zone on Wednesday. We spend a lot of time each week on the red zone and those situational things. We’ve got to make good throws and be able catch down there in the red zone. We’ve got to be able to block and open things up for our running game. And an explosion play or two would really help, too.”
Apprentice (1-3) is playing an Old Dominion Athletic Conference schedule this season as a non-league member before Averett joins the ODAC next year. The Shipbuilders have been competitive in most of their losses, including a two-point setback against Ferrum, but have allowed teams to score plenty of points against them.
But to stop its skid, Bridgewater will also need its defense to continue to play well. Freshman quarterback Grant Swanger is coming off his first start and made an impressive debut, throwing for 216 yards in a loss to ODAC-leading Washington & Lee last weekend.
Overall, Apprentice, which is coming off its first winning season since 2006, has been building solid talent under Vincent Brown, who is in his first year as head coach after spending four seasons as an assistant there.
“There’s a few guys there we recruited,” Lemn said. “When you look at their roster they have a bunch of Virginia guys, Richmond and Tidewater guys, that we’ve known. Just up and down the roster they’ve got some good players. With them playing an ODAC schedule we’ve gotten to see more of them from scouting other opponents and we’ve gotten to see this is a quality team.”
