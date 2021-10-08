Bridgewater College hopes a return home is just what it needs to get back on track.
The Eagles (2-3, 0-2 ODAC) will take on Ferrum (3-1, 0-1) at the Jopson Athletic Complex Saturday in a 2 p.m. contest and are coming off three consecutive losses. The two most recent were on the road at Emory & Henry and at Shenandoah.
“It feels like with the long trip down to Emory and then this past week it does feel like we haven’t been home in a while,” Bridgewater coach Scott Lemn said. “Just because of the length of the trip and how late you get back from a night game, even a close one like Shenandoah. Just from a managing the day standpoint, we’re looking forward to being here.”
The Shenandoah loss was particularly rough after Bridgewater looked like it was back on track in the first half, building a 24-0 lead against the Hornets. Even after letting Shenandoah come all the way back to tie it late, the Eagles appeared to be driving for the winning score before a turnover led to Shenandoah claiming a 34-27 victory.
But Lemn said the mood at practice this week had been positive and there were some bright spots for the Eagles in the loss. Most notably, Bridgewater finally got its running game going with All-ODAC back Demetreus Jalepes breaking the 100-yard mark for the first time this season.
“In sports that’s going to happen,” Lemn said. “Our team is mature and can...not necessarily accept disappointment, but can come back from it. It was a tough loss and a disappointing loss, but it wasn’t a crushing loss. We’ve had good energy throughout the week and we’ve got another game this week coming up that could come down to the wire just like this past one.”
Ferrum comes to Bridgewater off it’s first loss of the season, a 44-21 setback against Randolph-Macon, the first team to beat BC this season. But the Panthers should provide a test for the Bridgewater secondary, particularly the quarterback-to-wide out duo of Titus Jones and Tmahdae Penn.
Jones has thrown for 1,046 yards this season with Penn on the receiving end of nearly half of them. Penn also has seven touchdown catches.
“From a total offense perspective, he’s almost a third of their entire offense,” Lemn said of Penn. “He’s a special talent and their quarterback is a really good player who shows the maturity of a senior.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.