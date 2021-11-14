After a tougher than expected season, Bridgewater College will head into next year with some positive momentum after closing out the 2021 campaign with a 43-0 victory Saturday against visiting Guilford.
Bridgewater’s two senior quarterbacks, Matt Lawton and Kenneth McCray split the snaps in the final games of their careers and combined to complete 20 of 34 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown without an interception. Lawton also rushed for a score as BC wrapped up the season 4-6 and 1-5 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
In addition, several other mainstays of the Eagles’ over the past few seasons finished with strong games. Fifth-year senior running back Demetreus Jalepes carried 13 times for 61 yards and two touchdowns and cornerback Chase Rosenthal closed out the day’s scoring with his ninth career interceptions, the second returned for a touchdown. Another senior Da’Sean Davis had a pair of sacks.
“It was really an exciting day for those guys,” first-year Bridgewater coach Scott Lemn said. “Really all around we were pretty senior led. I just wish we could have gotten Chad Jones a touchdown. He had a great year for us and was leading the ODAC in receiving at one point.”
Bridgewater, coming off three straight winning seasons that included an undefeated ODAC championship in 2019, suffered a four-game losing streak midway through the 2021 slate, but finished with two blowout victories in its final four games.
Now the Eagles look to build toward Lemn’s second season as head coach. Bridgewater should return junior quarterback Malcolm Anderson, who showed promise at times when Lawton was injured in the middle of the season, as well as speedy wide receivers Viante Tucker and Derrick Jenkins.
On defense, the Eagles lose several all-conference level performers including Rosenthal and linebacker Brett Tharp, but will build around sophomore linebacker Nazeer Jordan, who finished the season second on the team with 80 tackles and freshman Tucker Harris, who had a blocked punt for a touchdown on Saturday.
“Like any football team we had some young guys step up,” Lemn said. “We had a lot of good performances from younger players. We had a lot of guys step up and you’d like to think that in this offseason they find that through development they can take advantage of the opportunity to expand their role.”
