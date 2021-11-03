Jessica Bissmeyer scooped up 30 digs defensively and added 10 kills along the front line to go along with a trio of blocks as fourth-seeded Bridgewater defeated fifth-seeded Lynchburg 25-17, 18-25, 25-16, 25-18 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference volleyball quarterfinals on Wednesday inside Nininger Hall.
With the victory, the Eagles advance to the conference semifinals on Friday and will travel to top-seeded Washington and Lee — a straight-set winner over Shenandoah on Wednesday — for a match at 7 p.m.
Ann-Marie Johnson added 10 kills and three blocks for the Eagles (14-12) in the win over the Hornets.
Also chipping in for BC was Ashley Casey with 17 digs and 10 kills and Grace Hayes with 37 assists and eight digs.
In other local sports Wednesday:
Women’s Volleyball
Virginia Wesleyan 3, Eastern Mennonite 1: Former Wilson Memorial standout Paris Hutchinson had a double-double of 13 kills and 15 digs, but third-seeded Eastern Mennonite suffered a 25-23, 22-25, 11-25, 14-25 loss to sixth-seeded Virginia Wesleyan in the ODAC quarterfinals in Norfolk.
Heather Phelps added 12 digs for the Royals (9-13) while Bethany Shultz finished with 14 digs.
Also chipping in for EMU was Megan Miller with 36 assists and seven digs and Lizzy Kirkton with 10 digs.
“We played them close for two sets and that was exciting to see,” Royals second-year coach Casey Steinbrecher said. “I'm very proud of all that these players accomplished this season.”
The Marlins will now travel to No. 2 Randolph-Macon on Friday for a semifinal clash at 7 p.m.
Austin III Guides Eagles To First-Ever Regional Title
East Rockingham senior George Austin III finished with a time of 16:07 to help the Eagles (33) capture their first-ever regional championship at the Region 2B cross country meet on Wednesday in Woodstock.
Brock Smith (17:07) was sixth for East Rock while Conan O’Neil finished eighth with a time of 17:15.
The Clarke County (47) and Madison County boys (55) finished second and third as a team, respectively.
All three teams will advance to next week’s Virginia High School League Class 2 championships along with Luray’s Davey Johnson (fourth, 16:49), Stuarts Draft’s Leorenzo Callo (fifth, 17:03) and Page County’s Jadon Huffman (seventh, 17:14) and Logan Heiston (20th, 18:05), who qualified as individuals .
In the girls race, Clarke County (44), Madison County (51) and Central (61) made up the top three.
Page County’s Summer Kite (12th, 21:29), meanwhile, was one of five individuals to qualify for states.
Four Dukes Earn All-CAA Honors
James Madison’s Ebony Wiseman, Ginger Deel, Brittany Munson and Amanda Attanasi were all named to the All-Colonial Athletic Association women’s soccer team on Wednesday, the league announced.
It was the third consecutive all-conference selection for Wiseman, who was the lone first-team selection, after she finished with a team-high four goals and added three assists for the Dukes this season.
Deel earned second-team honors after racking up four goals and an assist this year while Munson also earned second-team honors for the second time in her career as a key leader for the JMU defense.
The final all-conference selection was Attanasi, who scored three goals and had four assists this year to earn second-team honors.
The Dukes are the No. 3 seed in the CAA tournament and take on second-seeded Hofstra tonight at 7:30 p.m. in the semifinals at Elon. The winner will advance to the championship match on Sunday.
