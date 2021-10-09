BRIDGEWATER -- For the second week in a row, Bridgewater couldn’t hold onto a lead in the game’s closing minutes, suffering a 14-10 loss to Ferrum Saturday afternoon at Jopson Athletic Complex.
The latest setback leaves the Eagles (2-4, 0-3 ODAC) with its first four-game losing streak since 2015 while Ferrum (4-1, 1-1) suddenly finds itself in the early conference title conversation.
“This was an important game for us,” Ferrum coach Cleive Adams said. “Last week we ran into some defensive growing pains and we went to work. We knew we’d have to lock in to play a tough Bridgewater team here at home.”
The Eagles finished the game with starting quarterback Matt Lawton and preseason All-American linebacker Brett Tharp both on the sideline with injuries and their absences were noticed in the fourth quarter as Ferrum took the lead for the first time with 1:40 left in the contest.
Clinging to a 10-7 lead the majority of the second half, Bridgewater punted to Ferrum with just less than three minutes to go. The Panthers proceeded to go 71 yards in just more than a minute and a 26-yard touchdown pass from Titus Jones to Nic Cook put Ferrum on top.
“That’s two obviously gut-wrenching losses in a row,” first-year Bridgewater coach Scott Lemn said. The Eagles led 24-0 at Shenandoah a week ago before the Hornets took the lead for the first time with less than four minutes to go. Saturday had an eerily similar feeling as Bridgewater had a two-score lead early only to lose at the end.
“There’s no good words,” Lemn continued. “My message to the team was we need to say less. It’s the old adage you learned as a child. If you don’t have anything nice to say. Just don’t say anything at all. We’ve got a pretty quiet locker room down there right now.”
Lawton completed 15-of-26 passes for 164 yards and Bridgewater running back Demetreus Jalepes rushed 16 times for 93 yards and a score. But overall the Eagles struggled to complete drives.
Jones threw for 180 yards to lead the Ferrum offense while running back Zac Smiley, a Riverheads High School product, rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown.
Bridgewater got on the scoreboard first nearly 10 minutes into the game after a 12-play 59 yard drive concluded in a 21-yard field goal by Jackson Hendren. The Eagles added another score in the second quarter after driving 80 yards on the way to a short touchdown run from Jalepes to make it a 10-0 Bridgewater lead at halftime.
But gaining only 76 yards through two periods, the Panthers only needed the opening drive of the second half to get right back in it. Ferrum went 72 yards on nine plays and a one-yard touchdown by Smiley cut the Bridgewater lead to just a field goal less than four minutes into the third quarter.
The Eagles looked poised to respond after forcing a three-and-out on Ferrum’s next possession. Jalepes burst through the middle to go 63 yards and get Bridgewater deep in Panthers’ territory. But Ferrum’s Rah’Quan Payne came up with an interception in the end zone and Lawton was shaken up making the tackle.
With Kenneth McCray in at quarterback in the fourth quarter the Eagles struggled to move the ball, but the defense held strong up until Ferrum’s final drive.
“They can be explosive with Jalepes in the backfield,” Adams said. “It didn’t help them that their quarterback went down. I hope he’s fine. But our guys played well. Our coordinators made adjustments that gave us a little more width out there and gave us a shot.”
In the end, Ferrum also exploited Tharp’s absence. The linebacker from East Hardy High School had 11 tackles including a sack before going down and Adams said with Tharp on the field his team couldn’t find anything in the middle, even as Bridgewater double teamed receiver Tmahdae Penn on the outside.
With Tharp out the Panthers moved down the field for the winning touchdown.
“That’s his alignment and he does a lot of things out of there,” Lemn said of Tharp. “Our defense had a good plan and it was executed well. If you had said we’d hold them to 14 points I’d have been confident. But ultimately it falls on the offense to score as well.”
Bridgewater returns to action next Saturday at home against Apprentice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.