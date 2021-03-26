BRIDGEWATER - In the end, it came down to a twisted knee on an extra point.
Visiting Shenandoah (1-3, 1-2 ODAC) pulled off a thrilling 19-18 victory at Bridgewater’s Jopson Athletic Complex, scoring to go ahead in the final minute. The one point loss for the Eagles came after placekicker Nathan Chaput injured his knee on an extra point attempt and was then unavailable the remainder of the game.
Bridgewater (2-2, 1-2 ODAC) won’t know their postseason fate until after the rest of the ODAC schedule is completed Saturday. But if Friday night’s contest turns out to be the final home game for legendary Bridgewater coach Michael Clark it was a heartbreaking sendoff.
The Eagles had taken a 18-13 lead with 4:37 left in the game, converting on fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line. But Shenandoah had a final drive left in it, going 76 yards over four minutes to get the touchdown and the win.
Unlike the first meeting between the teams when Bridgewater jumped out to a three-score lead, the Hornets struck first when Rashadeen Byrd took it across the goal line from two yards out to cap a 14-play 54-yard opening drive.
Shenandoah appeared poised to take a two-touchdown lead, driving all the way inside the Bridgewater 15-yard line late in the first quarter. But Eagles freshman defensive lineman Elijah Rucker came up with a fumble recovery as the second period began. The play seemed to flip the momentum toward Bridgewater on the defensive side of the ball, but the Eagles still struggled to move the ball behind a short-handed offensive line.
By halftime, Bridgewater had taken it away inside the 10-yard line twice after freshman defensive back Val West intercepted a long halfback pass from Shenandoah’s Matthew Redcay. BC moved the ball into Shenandoah territory late in the first half, but Ben Burgan picked off a pass from Matt Lawton to allow the Hornets to take a 7-0 lead into the intermission.
For a minute it looked like the Eagles had caught a big break early in the second half. After yet another drive ending in a punt to open the third quarter, the ball bounced off the shoulder pads of the Shenandoah return man with the ball bouncing right into the hands of long snapper Blake Ashley, who ran untouched to the end zone.
But the play was ruled a muff rather than a fumble, meaning the Eagles couldn’t advance the ball, instead taking over at the Shenandoah 25. But on the next play from scrimmage Bridgewater was flagged for both holding and unsportsmanlike conduct, effectively killing the drive as soon as it began.
The Eagles finally put together a scoring drive late in the third quarter, going 59 yards on 10 plays capped by a quarterback keeper by Matt Lawton from eight yards out. But Chaput twisted the knee on his plant leg on the point after. The kick sailed wide left and Chaput had to be carried off the field by teammates with Shenandoah still leading 7-6 with 3:54 left in the quarter.
Bridgewater briefly took a 12-7 lead after a short touchdown pass to tight end Kyle Beck, but Shenandoah answered with a score of its own and led 13-12 midway through the fourth quarter. But BC had another response.
Bridgewater drove 65 yards and had the ball fourth-and-goal at the Shenandoah one-yard line with 4:41 remaining and with Chaput injured elected to send the offense back onto the field. It paid off as Lawton snuck it in for the go-ahead score.
After another failed two-point conversion the Eagles held an 18-13 lead, but it turned out the Hornets had plenty of time left.
