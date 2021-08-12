BRIDGEWATER - Even the sweltering August heat was a welcome sign for Thursday’s practice at the Jopson Athletic Complex as a return to something more normal for the Bridgewater College football team.
Unlike the early weeks of the previous season that ended just a few months ago, the Eagles were on the field working in large groups, even getting a short 11-on-11 drill in towards the end of the morning session.
Social distancing requirements were minimal and masks only deemed necessary indoors. To the veteran Bridgewater players this felt much more like the prelude to 2019’s ODAC championship run than anything they experienced when COVID-19 pushed the 2020 season to the spring of 2021.
“With last year being so unconventional and not being able to do everything full go, it’s nice to be back out here in person,” senior quarterback Matt Lawton said. “In person meetings, film study in person, being able to have everybody out here in practice, it’s just nice. Last spring we were out here with just quarterbacks and a couple wide receivers. We had to mask up, we had to stay 20 yards apart. It was not what we were used to.”
The Eagles went 3-2 in the spring, but missed multiple key players who were either injured, focusing on other sports during the spring or not in school during the pandemic. Nine graduates returned for an extra year and an opportunity to play one more full season while working on master's degrees.
Bridgewater has some fresh faces and former offensive coordinator Scott Lemn has taken over for longtime head coach Michael Clark. But for some players that were around when the Eagles went 10-0 during the 2019 regular season, this feels like the first true opportunity to fully build off that success.
“It feels nostalgic,” Kenny McCray, who is expected to compete with Lawton for the starting quarterback job, said. “It feels like we are lightyears ahead of where we were last year. I wouldn’t say that our high expectations come just from the championship year. That’s just the standard, really. I only had two full years and then last year, if you want to count that. Winning is really all I know here.”
For Lemn, a former All-American center at James Madison, it’s been a thrilling week: not just to get the team back on the field for a full season, but to begin his career as a head coach.
“I told the team, I’ve been involved in football since 1996 in some way or another,” Lemn said. “For me, individually, this was the most exciting first day I’ve had in that time.”
The players have also enjoyed being able to eat meals together and socialize after practice in the days leading up to the start of classes.
“We were together last year, but at the end of the day we were still separated,” defensive tackle Malik Crowe said. “It feels good to be able to bump into somebody and not hear ‘six feet, six feet.’ It feels good to be in big groups lifting together and working out together. No more Zoom. Please, no more Zoom.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.