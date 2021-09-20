BRIDGEWATER - Through the first three weeks of the season, Bridgewater College has excelled in several aspects of the game. But as the Eagles come off their first loss, a 31-13 setback Saturday against Randolph-Macon, they are looking for a way to get the running game going.
The Eagles (2-1, 0-1 ODAC) are averaging just 44.7 yards per game on the ground, dead last in the ODAC. The issues seem to start up front where fifth-year running back Demetreus Jalepes, who earned all-conference honors each of the past two seasons, has had no room to operate.
“I think if you polled the coaches around the league, I think they’d say Demetreus Jalepes is the best back in the conference,” Bridgewater coach Scott Lemn said. “Obviously, we’re not getting him opportunities to have stats that way.”
Jalepes has rushed for more than 2,100 yards in his Bridgewater career and averaged more than five yards per carry each of the past three seasons. So far this fall, he’s averaging 33 yards per game on the ground and gaining 2.3 yards per carry.
Saturday as Randolph-Macon shut everything down up the middle, Jalepes was often breaking two or three tackles only to gain a yard or two.
“He brings that force,” Lemn said after the loss. “Demetreus had some hard two-yard runs today.”
Jalepes, a 5-7, 184-pound product of Martinsburg, W.V., is at his best when able to hit a hole with momentum, spin off would-be tacklers and bounce to the outside. But the holes just haven’t been there thus far.
Defenses have obviously made slowing down Jalepes a part of their game plan after he led the ODAC in rushing and all-purpose yards last spring. Bridgewater also has a young interior offensive line with six freshmen and sophomores on the two-deep.
But as the Eagles have had success over the past three seasons, it’s been with a balance between the running and passing games. Using passing plays to set up the run, and vice versa, is a key to Brigewater’s attack.
For that to work, the Eagles say they have to execute better on the types of passing plays that keep the defense off balance.
“We’ve got to execute,” Chad Jones, the senior Bridgewater receiver who leads the ODAC with four touchdown receptions said. “We’ve got to have a good week of practice this week. There’s a lot of little things, like making sure to hold a block for an extra second before heading downfield on a swing route. There’s a lot that has to do with the right execution.”
As Bridgewater prepares for a trip this Saturday to Emory & Henry, a program transitioning from Division III to Division II and only giving up 67 yards per game on the ground, the Eagles are examining changes needed to find space for Jalepes to do what he does best.
“We’ve got to look at the tape and see,” Lemn said. “I think we’ve got the right people in those positions, but we have to look at it. Most of our touchdowns have been explosion plays, so I think we still have that explosion ability, we just don’t have that consistent ability right now offensively.”
