BRIDGEWATER - The most important pitch in Tuesday’s rivalry game here between Eastern Mennonite and host Bridgewater College may have seemed inconsequential.
But it certainly wasn’t to EMU coach Adam Posey, who was frustrated with the call on a day when his team lost 6-5 in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball contest to the Eagles.
"I think we are making the right strides," said BC coach Ben Spotts, the ex-EMU skipper through the 2019 season.
Those strides for EMU were derailed a bit when Robert Guenther took a 3-1 pitch that appeared to be ball four and would have forced in a run with the bases loaded in the top of the third. On the next pitch, Guenther grounded into a double play to end the inning as the Eagles kept the lead at 2-0 and EMU didn't score until the seventh.
The game reached a tipping point for Posey and the Royals in that top of the seventh, when slugging outfielder Jordan Jones was ejected by the home plate umpire after he struck out swinging. In a previous pitch, Posey and Jones took exception to a called strike that may been outside to the lefty swinger who is batting .450 this year.
"It is something I'm little disappointed in but at the same time baseball is a long game and it presents plenty of opportunities and we had other opportunities to cash in," Posey said. "It is one of those things. Sometimes it will go against you and you have to be resilient. It was frustrating; I always want to feel I have our guys' back and protect them."
“These are young kids and they are emotional,” Spotts said. “It is just part of the game. Jordan is a great kid and a great player. [Calls] are part of it; that is something Adam understands.”
Despite trailing 6-1, the Royals had the potential tying run on base in the top of the ninth before BC lefty Hunter Hrasky got his fifth save. The winning pitcher was hard-throwing sophomore William Flanagan (3-0), who gave up two runs with five strikeouts in 4.1 innings out of the bullpen.
“I knew he could get some length for us,” Spotts said of Flanagan. “He did a great job. He is a smart kid and understands pitching. He is very mature when it comes to pitching.”
EMU had its first three batters reach in the top of the first but didn’t score as the Royals had two runners thrown out on the bases. The Royals also made four errors but came back with one run in the seventh and two in the eighth - on a hit by Blake Sargent - and two more in the ninth.
"We have to be better, especially defensively," Posey said. "Good teams and good offenses always have a run in them and we did. We did have a chance, we just couldn't get it done at the end."
EMU pitcher Gage Riddick, who came off COVID-19 protocol last weekend, was solid with four innings out of the bullpen while allowing just two hits and one unearned run.
"Our pitching did a great job of keeping us in it. I thought Bridgewater executed better today," Posey said.
BC leadoff hitter Jarret Biesecker, who entered the game hitting .407, had three hits and scored three times. He has at least one hit in 13 of 15 games this season. "That man is from another planet," Harrisonburg graduate Kevin Navedo said of Biesecker said. "We love that guy. We have a lot of trust in him."
Brett Tharp, hitting second, had two hits, scored a run and drove in another for the Eagles. Jonathan Sexton of Bridgewater had a two-run single in the last of the third as the Eagles took a 5-0 lead.
Navedo, the starting second baseman for the Eagles, drove in a run in each of his first two at-bats without the benefit of a hit. Navedo drove in another run with a sacrifice fly in the last of the seventh to make it 6-1 before the Royals rallied.
"It feels amazing. Due to COVID, I was not able to play in the first few games of the season," Navedo said Tuesday night. "That was unfortunate for us. I am glad to be back. I am trying to put the ball in play for my teammates to score."
Turner Ashby graduate Nick Griffin, a BC freshman, came on to pitch in the top of the third for freshman starter Reid Long. Griffin got out of a jam and got the call with Guenther at the plate and then the double-play grounder to end the threat.
Brendan Barrett (2-2), the starter and loser for EMU, deserved a better fate as he allowed five runs in three innings - but just two were earned. EMU pitchers didn't allow a walk.
In the previous meeting, EMU won 16-7 in Park View last month as Brett Lindsay had four hits and drove in three. Jones and Lindsay each had two hits Tuesday.
BC is now 7-8 overall and 6-7 in the ODAC while EMU is 5-6, 5-6. The Royals have not swept the season series with their Rt. 42 rivals since 2017.
"It is definitely a big win for us," Navedo said. "Last time [at EMU] didn't go as we planned it." This time Spotts got the win over Posey, his former assistant at EMU.
NOTES: Bridgewater, as the banners on the right-field fence attest, has won at least one ODAC title in every decade since the 1970s ... Spotts was the EMU coach before returning to Bridgewater in time for the 2020 season ... The schools did not play last year due to the pandemic ... Navedo said he plans to play another year; due to the pandemic, the NCAA allowed an extra year of eligibility.
