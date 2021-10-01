It’s exceedingly rare at any level of football. In fact Bridgewater College coach Scott Lemn isn’t sure if he can think of another occurrence.
But Saturday afternoon when the Eagles (2-2, 0-1 ODAC) travel north to Winchester to face Shenandoah (2-1, 0-1), it will be the fourth meeting between the teams in roughly seven months.
“You see it throughout college football, a team might play again in the playoffs for a second time, but never three or four,” Lemn said. “That’s for sure a different experience.”
Last season was not a typical one in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. COVID-19 forced competition to be postponed to the spring and with virus-related schedule shuffling, the Eagles and Hornets wound up playing three times in a five-game season.
Now they prepare to face each other for likey the only time this fall, and there is plenty of familiarity. But Shenandoah has also made some changes. Freshman Steven Hugney is earning playing time at quarterback and has added a different dimension to the Hornets offense as a dual threat.
Combine Hugney with experienced running back Rashadeen Byrd and Shenandoah has shown more tendency to run after utilizing a spread passing attack in recent years. The Hornets have gained 1,075 yards with eight touchdowns through three games with that production split evenly between the running and passing games.
“Their freshman quarterback obviously wasn’t there in the spring and he has some dynamic running ability,” Lemn said. “There also have a tight end named Carter Runyon and they’ve become more run oriented. They still employ that Air Raid style they’ve become known for, but they’ve been cranking along running the football.”
The Eagles are coming off back-to-back losses to Randolph-Macon and Emory & Henry, but even in those losses the defense has provided a solid effort.
But Bridgewater is eager to get its own running game going. Last week’s loss at Emory & Henry was a little bit of an improvement on that front with the Eagles gaining 64 yards on the ground. Still, Lemn and Co. are hoping to eventually develop the kind of balance the Hornets have shown so far.
That could be a challenge against Shenandoah, which boasts a bunch of experience up front. The Hornets have allowed an average of 3.8 yards per carry and that’s a number Bridgewater would accept after it’s been tough for senior running back Demetreus Jalepes to find any running lanes through the first month of the season.
“We’re facing another group, just like last week, where all three starting defensive linemen are seniors,” Lemn said. “The four linebackers are seniors. It’s an experienced front seven and experience pays off. They’re big and athletic and strong.”
Kickoff at Shentel Stadium in Winchester is scheduled for 7 p.m.
