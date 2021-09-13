The season is young, but so far experience is paying off big time for Bridgewater College.
The Eagles are 2-0, having defeated Gettysburg and Southern Virginia by an average of three touchdowns. Leading the way for Bridgewater is a contingent of fifth-year seniors, something of a rarity at the Division III level where schools operate without athletic scholarships.
“It’s worked out well for us, several of our guys were able to find the right grad programs that allowed them to stay and take advantage of that extra year,” Bridgewater coach Scott Lemn said. “That’s never a guarantee anybody is going to be able to stay in school, but our guys we have should really help us.”
The first two Old Dominion Athletic Conference Defensive players of the week each came from Brigewater. Da’Sean Davis took home the award after the opener, recording 4.5 tackles for a a loss against Gettysburg.
Chase Rosenthal picked up the ODAC honor Monday after making an interception at two pass breakups Saturday at Southern Virginia. Both players are fifth-year seniors taking advantage of the extra eligibility granted after COVID-19 disrupted seasons in 2020.
Davis, a defensive end from Stafford, is playing his fifth season of college football after previously earning All-ODAC honors for the Eagles. Rosenthal sat out last football season when it was delayed until spring, choosing to focus on track and field before an injury sidelined him in that sport as well.
But he returned to the football field as planned for the fall and the cornerback from Chesapeake recorded six tackles against SVU.
“We’re taking advantage of that COVID year,” Rosenthal said. “We’ve got some old heads. Coming back, we’ve been building a bond for the past five years. We have a strong bond and good relationships. As far as the defense goes, the majority came back and we’ve been able to stay together and stay tight.”
It’s been a similar situation for the Eagles on offense. Running back Demetreus Jalepes came back for his fifth season after leading the ODAC in yards per carry last season. So far defenses have stacked the box against Bridgewater to slow the running game, but that’s created an opportunity elsewhere.
Quarterback Matt Lawton is completing 64 percent of his passes and leads the conference at 256 passing yards per game. His five touchdown passes are also best in the ODAC. Fellow fifth-year Chad Jones, a 6-4 wide receiver, has and ODAC-best three touchdown receptions.
“He’s starting to separate himself from the other guys behind him,” Lemn said of Lawton, who won the starting quarterback job ahead of Week 1. “Matt had some massive throws early. The relationship that he and Chad Jones have goes way beyond the field. They were roommates for a couple of years and just the friendship that they have really shows.”
Experience is paying off for Bridgewater all over. Malik Crowe, a 315-pound defensive tackle who stayed at BC to pursue a master’s degree after graduating last spring, has eight tackles including a sack through two games.
He also plays special teams, and was on the field for an extra-point attempt Saturday when a timeout was called. Crowe came to the sideline and told the coaching staff the Eagles should consider faking the kick. They did and holder Freddie Watkins rushed into the end zone untouched for a two-point conversion.
“There’s another fifth-year guy who has been on the field goal team for a long time,” Lemn said. “He recognized what we were looking for and it worked.”
