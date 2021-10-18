During a rare four-game losing streak for Bridgewater College football, the breaks seemed to go against the Eagles in nearly every game.
A finger-tip deflection against Randolph-Macon led to a potential 14-point swing. Shenandoah’s game-winning touchdown in the back of the end zone the next week was a close call that might not have held up if Division III had video replay. Then, Ferrum rallied in the final minutes after the Eagles played the fourth quarter without starting quarterback Matt Lawton and preseason All-American linebacker Brett Tharp.
But Saturday’s 27-7 victory against The Apprentice School combined a great defensive performance with some much-needed good fortune as Bridgewater (3-4) attempts to salvage the fall and secure a fourth-consecutive winning season.
“Weather ended up being more of a factor than it looked like it was going to be,” BC coach Scott Lemn said.
Rain early in the day was gone by game time and the Eagles came up with a goal line stand to end the first half, but still trailed 7-3 at the break. But as the third quarter began a stiff, unrelenting wind out of the west was at their backs.
Bridgewater still struggled to move the ball to begin the third quarter, but special teams helped the Eagles score 17 points in the period. Garrett Graves boomed back-to-back punts of 61 and 62 yards for Bridgewater to pin Apprentice deep in its own territory. Meanwhile, punting into the wind proved disastrous for the Builders, who averaged 10 yards per punt for the game.
In addition to a punt that went for -14 yards, the Eagles also came up with a block that was returned for a touchdown. By the time Bridgewater, which finished with just 197 total yards, got its offense moving in the fourth quarter the Eagles were in the process of putting the game out of reach.
Bridgewater continued to execute into the fourth quarter, managing a 30-yard punt and a touchdown drive going into the wind, which at one point blew away the canopy-style tents set up on the Apprentice sideline.
“Having that little bit of space takes a lot pressure off,” junior quarterback Malcolm Anderson, who entered the game in the second half, said. “It’s been a while since we won and it’s been frustrating, I’m not going to lie. But we broke the spell and this could lead to many things.”
Mother Nature may have provided a boost at just the right time as the Eagles were facing the prospect of yet another loss at halftime.
“Ultimately we had to come out and part of the decision was we had to play really hard,” Lemn said. “It showed on defense right out of the gate. It showed on special teams right out of the gate.”
The Eagles still have work to do if they want to pull off an upset Saturday at ODAC-leading Washington & Lee on Saturday, but the confidence level for BC took a big jump following the victory.
“On special teams we were able to get a spark, and on offense we were able to capitalize on that spark,” Lemn said. “We’ve got to be able to find some consistency on offense, but those things were a good kick off for us.”
