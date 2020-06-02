In terms of sheer numbers, the Bridgewater College football program is the area’s largest athletic team, with potentially around 150 players expected to report for the Eagles varsity and JV squads whenever such campus activity resumes.
Bridgewater and other area college campuses remain more or less closed down in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the virus still a concern, nationwide protests over racial injustice have added to the conversations BC coach Michael Clark and his staff have felt necessary to continue with the players across the large roster.
“We try to stay in contact with our kids,” Clark said. “It’s not like we are here in person, but we try. But I don’t think lack of communication has been an issue. I think that is one of the things we’ve done right. It’s not like we are here in person, but we try. That is within our power. There is a lot that isn’t right now. I’ve communicated with our kids because we know if they were on campus with us at this time this would be a major thing we’d be discussing.”
The Eagles had stayed in contact over the past couple months conducting what they described as a “virtual spring ball” with workouts and drills to take part in while off campus.
Malik Crowe, a senior defensive lineman, said he received emails from Clark and BC president since the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers sparked the massive protests in cities across the United States. He said he also was part of group text with other coaches and had a one-on-one conversation with Clark after picking up his Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship ring.
“We talked about it just me and him about the protests going on,” Crowe said. “But if we were together at school, we would have had a team meeting. Coach Clark cares about everybody, and so does Bridgewater College as a whole. Our defensive coordinator, Coach (Mike) Giancola, out of nowhere when this started just sent a message saying ‘I love you guys.’ A lot of people reacted to that message. They don’t know the exact feeling we are going through, but they care. They have our back in this situation too.”
Crowe said that as COVID-19 has kept what is a large diverse group of people apart, they’ve used other means of communication, including social media, to get their messages out.
“With this protest going on, if we were together right now on campus, we definitely would have had a meeting about this with our coaches,” Crowe said. “I know we would have had a meeting with everyone together and Coach Clark would have gave us some words. Since we don’t have that, I guess the way for us to get our voices heard as African Americans on the team, or as people in general, is on social media right now. So I have been tweeting and I’ve posted on Instagram things that I feel about the situation, because it affects me and it affects my race.”
Last season, Bridgewater’s team included not just white and black players, but also Asian Americans and Hispanic players. Gary Ramey, a standout linebacker who recently graduated from BC, said Bridgewater and other ODAC programs tend to recruit heavily in the Washington DC area, which naturally leads to diversity even on the small campus.
“A lot of that is the program,” Ramey, who is from Frederick, Md., said. “There are a lot of programs out there that aren’t headed by Coach Clark. You can imagine a lot of programs aren’t as open to other ideas. A small school in a small town kind of attracts certain people, but I was personally shocked how many people from Northern Virginia we had. Northern Virginia is very, very diverse so you get that diversity.”
A common theme among the players and coaches at Bridgewater was the hope that when sports resume it can be tool to continue to shine light on issues that have finally become part of a broader conversation.
“In athletics, there’s a diversity within the game we are involved in,” Clark said. “Our perspective is a little different than maybe society in general. During times like this you just want to use that as a window to do some good.”
