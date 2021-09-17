A week ago, after he and Bridgewater College finished off a victory at Southern Virginia, Eagles senior running back Demetreus Jalepes told his teammates they’d have to play even better this Saturday against Randolph-Macon, a game he said might wind up deciding the Old Dominion Athletic Conference title.
In some ways, it might be a little early for such talk. Both BC and R-MC are 2-0 heading into the game at Jopson Athletic Complex in Bridgewater, but there’s a lot of football left to play. And while the Yellow Jackets were picked to win the ODAC, Bridgewater was actually third in the preseason poll.
On the other hand, in each of the past two full fall seasons of ODAC football the Eagles-Yellow Jackets matchup has ultimately been the one that determined the league champion. Bridgewater secured the ODAC championship and an NCAA Division III playoff berth with a victory against Randolph-Macon in 2019.
A year earlier, the Eagles fell short in overtime when a victory in Ashland would have given Bridgewater the league title. Last spring, R-MC went 5-0 to make it two league titles in three seasons. Bridgewater would sure like to even the score this season.
“Even back to 2018, at the end of the year that’s the game you look back and if we had won it, it would have put us over the mark,” Bridgewater coach Scott Lemn said. “You look up and down their roster and for our guys there are former teammates, guys you’ve competed against, names you know. There are players you recruited and didn’t get that are on that roster. And I’m sure they would probably say the same thing.”
Randolph-Macon comes to town for the 2 p.m. kick coming off a dominating 62-10 victory against Catholic University. The Eagles had a great showing defensively in their first two games, but face an even stiffer challenge against the Yellow Jackets.
“They’ve got a big offensive line and an experienced and hard-running running back in Justin DeLeon,” Lemn said. “They’ve got a lot of really good players and good speed across the board and can really make big plays on offense.”
DeLeon is coming off back-to-back games with more than 100 yards rushing. Both DeLeon and quarterback Presley Egbers topped the century mark on the ground when Randolph-Macon topped Bridgewater last spring.
The Eagles know slowing the Yellow Jackets’ run game is going to be a key.
“I think our defense gets better each week and hopefully we can dominate [this] week,” Bridgewater senior cornerback Chase Rosenthal said. “We have things we can clean up, mistakes we’ve made, but you know we’re looking forward to the next one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.