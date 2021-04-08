It hasn’t always been easy to find the silver linings in a year changed by COVID-19, but one stands out for Bridgewater College director of cross country and track and field Denver Davis.
Championship events for cross country and indoor track were scrapped at the NCAA Division III level, leaving those athletes free to completely gear up for the outdoor season. In turn, the results at Bridgewater this spring have been unprecedented.
“Every single person on our roster has had a lifetime best performance this year,” Davis said. “We had people turning in the kind of times you’d hope to see in April in March, and now this month we are seeing May times and distances in April. Hopefully that can continue into next month as well.”
The women’s team in particular has excelled. The Eagles were ranked No. 12 in the initial Division III National Rating Index on March 30. After a week off with no results, Bridgewater fell to No. 26 this week, but have an opportunity to climb back up this weekend at Randolph College’s Wildcat Invitational.
The Eagles are particularly strong in the sprints. Freshman Adalia Coleman entered April with the nation’s second best time in the nation in the 100 meter at 12.15 seconds, and third in the 200 meter at 25.04. Both performances rank second best all-time in Bridgewater history.
Junior Kacee Hooker ranked in the top 15 nationally in both events as well. Bridgewater’s 4x100 relay team with Coleman, Hooker, Kylah Gray and Haleigh Hamlin also ranks as an All-American contender.
“Kacee has had just phenomenal progress since she was in high school and I think is going to get even faster,” Davis said. “She’s provided some really good leadership for our young sprinters.
“Our freshman, Adalia Coleman, when we had Amber Celen on the team a handful of years ago and she was national champion, Amber never ran even close to as fast as Adalia has as a freshman. She’s really bought into the training. I hesitate to say I expect her to qualify for NCAA this year as a freshman, that’s a lot of expectation to put on a first year athlete. But she’s starting to figure out she’s that good.”
Field events should also help Bridgewater as it chases an Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship this spring. At BC’s Doc Jopson Invitational late last month, the Eagles swept the throwing events with Alicia Tucker winning the hammer and shot put while Cameron Terell took the javelin title and Olivia Kloster won the discus.
On the men’s side, the Eagles team scores have suffered following an injury to senior Chase Rosenthal, who was considered a national championship contender in the decathlon. But other standouts have emerged, including sophomore thrower Peter Fulton.
A transfer from Liberty, Fulton won the VHSL Class 5A state championship in the discus two years ago at Mountain View High School and has gotten off to a great start at BC. Fulton won the discus at the Jopson Invitational with a throw of 46.69 meters, six meters better than anyone in the field.
“He was extremely close to the school record,” Davis said. “I think he’s going to be making a push toward that later in the spring.”
