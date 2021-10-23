LEXINGTON — Saturday saw a tremendous defensive performance for Bridgewater College go for naught as Old Dominion Athletic Conference leading Washington & Lee held off the Eagles, 17-0.
Bridgewater linebacker Brett Tharp finished with 23 tackles, the second-most in school history, and the Eagles forced three W&L turnovers. But Bridgewater (3-5, 0-4 ODAC) was held to fewer than 200 yards on offense for the second straight week and never threatened to put points on the board in the second half.
Washington & Lee (6-1, 4-0) racked up 298 yards on the ground with its option attack. Super senior running back Josh Breece led the way with 119 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.
“All around, from a play calling perspective and from our players as well, it’s frustrating,” Bridgewater coach Scott Lemn said. “We played good in two phases of the game. Our defense played phenomenal. We held them on second-and-goal from the 2. I’d say, yeah, frustration is a good word.”
Bridgewater moved the ball into Generals’ territory three times in the first quarter, but penalties and sacks stalled each drive and the game remained scoreless heading into the second period. Then Washington & Lee put together it’s first extended drive to open the quarter.
But the Eagles’ veteran defenders came up huge in the red zone when Tharp delivered a blistering hit on W&L quarterback Stephen Murrin, jarring the ball loose at the 17-yard line, where it was recovered by senior defensive back Chase Rosenthal.
Bridgewater still couldn’t sustain a drive and this time it was the Generals’ turn to flip the momentum coming up with a punt block to get the ball back at the BC 31-yards line. Two minutes later, Breece took it in from 11-yards out to give Washington & Lee a 7-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
By halftime the Generals had nearly doubled Bridgewater’s 84 yards of total offense, but another turnover, when Justin Holley picked off a W&L pass deep in BC territory, helped keep it a one-score game at halftime.
Washington & Lee extended the lead early in the second half, going 73 yards on 14 plays with Breece crossing the goal line from a yard away to make it a 14-0 lead. Two snaps later, the Generals took the ball back at the Bridgewater 31-yard line after Malcolm Anderson floated a pass down the sideline that was intercepted by the Generals’ Owen Roberts.
The Eagles defense continued to fight and Tharp continued to rack up tackles, but the Bridgewater offense simply couldn’t move the ball at all in the second half.
“That guy is great,” Breece said of Tharp. “I’m going to feel him tomorrow, probably. They are a very good ball team that is a lot better than their record shows.”
But the record shows that just two years after running through the ODAC undefeated, the Eagles head into a late bye week still searching for a conference victory.
“We know it’s a hard loss,” Tharp said. “It sucks losing, but as we come back next week into practice we just have to get better, learn from our mistakes and hopefully we can get better as we go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.