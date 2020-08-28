In a pandemic-free alternative universe, Bridgewater College football coach Michael Clark and his team would be deep into preparations for a season opener just a week away against Gettysburg.
But COVID-19 still sets the agenda at Bridgewater and other college programs across the country, and instead of being a week away from starting an Old Dominion Athletic Conference title defense, the Eagles don’t know for sure when they will play again.
But as players arrive back on campus, BC and the longest tenured coach in Virginia college football are simply making the most of a fall without football.
“You know, it’s really just nice to have people back around,” Clark said. “You think about it, and there were a lot of people I haven’t seen in five months. We’re fighting problems and the battle is still on, but now we are kind of battling together.”
While some Division I programs are preparing for a fall season and others are aiming for spring, at the Division III level where Bridgewater thrives, all teams are hoping the coronavirus is under control — or at least cheaper testing options are available — in time for a spring season.
But coaches such as Clark, who up until last March might have thought he’d seen it all in 26 years at Bridgewater, understand that isn’t a guarantee and have stressed to players to act responsibly inside and out of the Jopson Athletic Center.
“If we pull this off right, between the conditioning and acclimation period, our kids are going to have 12 weeks of skill and athletic development,” Clark said. “Our sports medicine and strength and conditioning people, they were the ones that took he point on what were going to be the practice protocols. You see what’s happened and caused some trouble for other people. We have to manage these early weeks well.”
Some players have opted to use a distance learning option at BC, at least to start the semester. That’s a decision Clark and staff support, but many others have arrived on the Rockingham County campus and the Eagles are getting ready for what amounts to a socially-distanced version of spring drills in the fall.
The Eagles are getting back to work in distinct phases, with the first including small groups of players taking part in conditioning activities and spread out practice drills.
Clark hopes that as the fall continues Bridgewater can advance to second and third phases that eventually include working with groups as large as 50 players at a time wearing football helmets.
“We’re entering into the acclimation period of return to play,” he said. “There’s two weeks they need to be involved in with our strength and conditioning people and us kind of on the peripheral. The idea is that a lot of our kids are newcomers and there are a lot of people we haven’t seen in a long time. It’s a build-up operation.”
The lack of high school football in Virginia this autumn also impacts the BC program as recruiting takes on an unprecedented form. Unlike Division I programs, which have had in-person recruiting shut down since March, the Eagles have welcomed many visitors to campus.
But Clark and his staff won’t be able to go watch prep players on Friday nights, not can they stop by regional high schools to make their pitch during the week. The disruption in recruiting at the Division I level also makes it tougher to know which players will get higher-level offers and who might be looking for opportunities at Division III schools.
“We’re trying to be as active as we can right now, but we’re not traveling,” Clark said. “We’re not going to be able to get into schools.”
