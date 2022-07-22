Heading into his second season as the Bridgewater College head coach, Scott Lemn announced some promotions among his staff.
Longtime Eagles defensive assistant Mike Giancola added the title of assistant head coach to his current defensive coordinator role after Bridgewater has boasted one of the top defenses in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in recent years, producing 18 All-ODAC picks during his tenure.
"Mike is integral to the staff helping to manage a variety of areas in our operation,” Lemn said in a press release sent out by the school. “He has remained dedicated to our players and helped lead our staff in staying innovative in our teaching methods on and off the field."
Additionally, Bridgewater offensive line coach Kyle Rigney has also been named run game coordinator with linebackers coach Kyle Purkey also taking on the special teams coordinator job. Defensive line coach Justin Williamson added the title of recruiting coordinator.
Bridgewater went 4-6 last season in Lemn’s first as the Eagles’ head coach. The former All-American center at James Madison previously was a longtime assistant under former Bridgewater coach Michael Clark, who was the winningest active coach in Virginia college football at the time of his retirement.
Lemn served as offensive coordinator for the Eagles during the 2019 season when Bridgewater finished the regular season 10-0 and won the ODAC championship.
Bridgewater opens its season Sept. 3 at Gettysburg.
