The reigning Old Dominion Athletic Conference champs haven’t taken the field since November, 2019, and still Bridgewater College coach Michael Clark feels like the Eagles could have used a bit more time to get ready for the start of the spring 2021 campaign.
Bridgewater was supposed to begin the season, which was delayed from fall due to COVID-19 concerns, in early March. But the opportunity to play Shenandoah on Saturday at BC’s Jopson Athletic Complex came about and Clark took it, even though his squad figures to look much different than the one that finished its last regular season undefeated.
“They snuck it up on me,” Clark said with a laugh earlier this week. “I got a call on Thursday afternoon (Feb. 18) and Shenandoah said they’d got their opening game against (Washington & Lee) canceled on them and asked if we’d be willing to play. I have kids that all they have done for 15 months is practice, so if I get a window to say hey let’s put the ball down and turn on the scoreboard, I’m not going to pass that up.”
This season will be the final one as Bridgewater head coach for Clark, the dean of college football coaches in Virginia after a quarter century leading the Eagles. He will hand the keys to offensive coordinator Scott Lemn in the fall, but in the meantime he’s got plenty of work to do.
At the top of the list is picking a quarterback. Four-year starter Jay Scroggins has graduated and the Eagles have three candidates to replace him. Clark said all three - senior Matt Lawton and juniors Noah Beckley and Kenneth McCray - could see playing time in the opener, scheduled to kickoff at 2 p.m.
“This was supposed to be a week of camp that quickly morphed into game prep week,” Clark said. “We have three quarterbacks that have performed at a certain level. They can all run our football team. I’m not hiding anything from Shenandoah, we just thought this was a decision we’d be making at the end of this week. We might play multiple people, we haven’t taken that off the table either.”
The Eagles could rely heavily on senior running back Demetreus Jalepes, who put up more than 1,000 yards of total offense last season with 11 touchdowns.
Defensively, Bridgewater should be strong up front, anchored by nose tackle Malik Crowe. But the Eagles are also looking to replace a pair of All-American linebackers in Re’Shaun Myers and Gary Raimey, Jr.
They will also have to go against Shenandoah’s pass-heavy offense without All-ODAC defensive back Chase Rosenthal. Rosenthal finished 2019 with six interceptions and might be a preseason All-American on the gridiron come fall.
But the Chesapeake product is focusing on track and field in the spring, where he has a shot to win a Division III national championship in the decathlon.
Clark said in some ways he will consider simply getting back on the field a victory. Saturday’s game at 2 p.m. won’t count in the ODAC standings and the same teams will meet again on March 26. But he’s hoping for a strong performance the Eagles can build upon.
“When we line up we are playing to win,” Clark said. “There’s no doubt about that, but we also owe it to the kids and coaches working in this program to make sure this is a battle-hardened group that is really in a good position next August.”
