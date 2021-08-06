Considering it will mark the first time in a quarter century Bridgewater College begins a football season without Michael Clark leading the way, new head coach Scott Lemn expects the Eagles to look quite familiar when they begin practice next week.
Though Clark retired as the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s winningest coach following the 2021 spring season, Lemn was an assistant under Clark for 11 years, including two as offensive coordinator. Lemn retains several staff members and the Eagles expect a large group of key players returning when the team returns to campus for practice next Wednesday.
That includes quarterbacks Matt Lawton and Kenneth McCray, who each came up big for Bridgewater when it finished 3-2 in the five-game spring season.
“We were able to return two of our quarterbacks that won a game for us last year in the spring with Matt Lawton and Kenny McCray,” Lemn said. “We’ll continue to have seniors to lead us there. We’re obviously excited about Demetreus Jalepes coming back for his senior season.”
Jalepes put together back-to-back All-ODAC seasons at running back for the Eagles and averaged more than five yards per carry last spring. He’s taking advantage of the extra year allowed players thanks to the pandemic and should be considered one of the top offensive players returning to the conference.
The Eagles also have players on both the offensive and defensive lines coming back with experience, but much of the anticipation in the days leading up to the start of practice is related simply to the promise of a full season this fall.
Like most Division III conferences, the ODAC postponed fall sports in 2020 and then played an abbreviated schedule in the spring. Players and coaches alike have faced some challenges in the short offseason, but they are ready to get back to the chase for an NCAA playoff spot, something that wasn’t an option in 2020.
“We’re really excited, for a variety of reasons,” Lemn said. “Moving off of a COVID season and just getting ourselves kind of prepared for what we hope to be a more normal season. It looks like we may have some restrictions in place, potentially. But ultimately for our athletes it seems like for our athletes this is what they signed up for.”
Bridgewater opens the season Sept. 4 at home against Gettysburg. The day will feature a ceremony recognizing Clark’s career, but it also marks Lemn’s debut as a head coach and he hopes the Eagles can hit the ground running.
“It’s not often as a first-time head coach you get the opportunity to take on a successful program, right,” Lemn said. “Most times you are supposed to be the guy both figuring it out and fixing it at the same time. For myself, it’s nice to have a familiar place and comfort level. Especially in this quick transition. To already have a relationship with those players, they aren’t having to get to know who you are quite as much and that should help.”
