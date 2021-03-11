Bridgewater College enters Friday night’s game at Ferrum coming off a regular season loss for the first time since October of 2018, but legendary Eagles coach Michael Clark wonders if that might help his young squad as it gets ready for the Panthers.
“It’s a good challenge for our kids,” Clark said. “It’s been over two years since we had to try to teach after a loss. You never accept losing, but in this business you better learn to manage it, study it and let it make you better.”
The Eagles (1-1) fell 25-13 last week at Randolph-Macon, the site of their last ODAC loss before running through the 2019 regular season undefeated. At times the Bridgewater defense has been dominant this season. But with a short-handed secondary, BC has been on the wrong end of some long passing plays.
That included a long touchdown at the end of the first half last Friday, which played a key roll in the loss.
“Whether you are playing it in March, the Super Bowl or an August start, it’s Football 101,” Clark said. “We kept the game in their wheelhouse. In a 12-6 game you can’t get beat over the top with 20 seconds to go in the first half. It’s one of those deals where it’s a 12-point loss and I can find 28 points on the tape we left on the table. We could have shut down defensively by limiting the explosion plays.”
Ferrum might offer an opportunity to work out the kinks. The Panthers were shutout in their only game so far, a 17-0 loss to Emory & Henry, but that was played in icy weather. Ferrum rushed the ball 31 times, finishing with negative-five yards in the process.
But the Panthers had last week off to reexamine and improve. The Eagles are hoping the experience at Randolph-Macon also leads to improvement.
“They’ve had two weeks to prepare for Bridgewater and I never like having the team that has an open date before they play us,” Clark said. “But I think it as much about us as it is them. There are things we can improve on as a football team regardless of who the opponent is. That has to be the focus for us this week.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Ferrum’s W.B. Adams Stadium.
