It was a fitting ending for a defensive guy like Michael Clark.
Coaching his final game after 26 seasons in charge of the Bridgewater College football program Saturday at Shenandoah, the Eagles took a 15-0 lead in the first quarter after a pair of interception returns for a touchdown. Then clinging to a one-score lead in the fourth quarter Bridgewater first came up with a goal-line stand then a game-sealing interception in the final minute.
With that, Bridgewater sent Clark -- who played in the secondary at Cincinnati before becoming the defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech and VMI -- out with his 167th victory.
“We had a quarterback who had to play for the first time and we had to piecemeal an offensive line together,” Clark said. “We went into the game knowing we’d have to play great defense and manufacture some points. Those defensive scores, that’s tough for a team to overcome. We found a way to win.”
Over the course of his career, Clark found a way to win more than anyone else in Old Dominion Athletic Conference history. That included three victories in this five-game spring season, giving Bridgewater its 16th winning season since 2000.
Clark steps aside and offensive coordinator Scott Lemn, a former All-American offensive lineman at James Madison, takes over. Somewhat symbolically, Saturday night after celebrating with the team in Winchester, Clark met up with his family for Easter weekend while Lemn rode the team bus back to Bridgewater.
“He deserves some rest,” Bridgewater running backs coach Gary Ramey Jr. told the Daily News-Record last week. Ramey is in his first year on the BC staff after playing four seasons as a linebacker for the Eagles and earning All-ODAC honors.
“He’s done a lot here. Won a lot of games and seen a lot of games. I’m excited for Coach Lemn and his chapter to start here, but he’s learned a lot from Coach Clark. There won’t be a step backwards at all. We’ll build off everything he’s done here.”
Clark isn’t quite done with Bridgewater College. Clark is teaching classes on campus through the end of the semester and will also help with transitional duties in the coming weeks.
“Right now it’s Coach Lemn’s responsibility to lead the football part of this operation,” Clark said. “What I’m going to try to do is try to alleviate as much as I can. Recruiting, it’s a hard time to do that too. They are going to have a lot to do over the next four to six weeks. If I can, behind the scenes, take some of the pressure off by managing some of the duties we are responsible for, that will be my final contribution to those people because I am so grateful for what they gave me.”
