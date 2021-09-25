BRIDGEWATER — Senior outside hitter Hope Jennings tallied nine kills to lead Bridgewater College in a 25-15, 25-9, 25-17 sweep of Hollins in its Old Dominion Athletic Conference opener on Friday evening at Nininger Hall.
BC (4-4, 1-0 ODAC) also got seven kills and 10 digs from senior outside hitter Jessica Bissmeyer in the victory. All 13 Eagles saw action in the win.
Jennings, a third-transfer from Davis & Elkins College, is the second-leader in kills for BC this fall with 76.
Hollins dropped to 1-6 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
— DN-R Sports Desk
