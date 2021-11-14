Holding a two-set lead, it was understandable if East Rockingham coach Jonathan Williams had deja vu.
The Eagles blew a two-set lead last week in the regional championship match. So when the team went up a pair of sets against Poquoson in the Virginia High School League Class 2 volleyball quarterfinals on Saturday at PHS, Williams said that his squad knew that they had to finish it off as quickly as possible.
“That third set win was exactly what it looked like — a haymaker boxing match with huge punches back and forth until we could just put things together at the end,” Williams said. “It was of the utmost importance to get that set and win the match then, rather than allow Poquoson to gain any inkling of momentum.”
The Eagles swept the Islanders 25-8, 25-18, 30-28 to advance to the VHSL Class 2 semifinals on Tuesday.
“The match was much tougher than the line leads,” Williams said. “They were disciplined, tall, and solid.”
Margo Fox led the Eagles (22-8) with 14 kills and six digs while Kate Simpkins had 10 kills and eight digs, Bre Dofflemyer added six kills and five aces and Alliyah McNair chipped in with seven kills and five aces.
Also chipping in for East Rock was Madelyn Williams with 33 assists and Sarah Smith with 14 digs.
The Eagles will now face Bull Run District and Region 2B rival Central, which it defeated three straight times before finally losing to in the regional championship, in the state semifinals on Tuesday in Woodstock.
The winner will advance to the VHSL Class 2 state title match while the loser’s season will come to an end.
“Going to Central to play round five will be another tough match, but the girls have one goal in mind with that match — avenge the loss that from last tuesday for a shot at a state title,” Williams said. “We're in uncharted territory now, but against a familiar opponent who has proven that they can push us. Tuesday's match has the potential to be a great match from two great teams. We are still hungry, so we will eat.”
In other local sports over the weekend:
Prep Volleyball
Hidden Valley 3, Fort Defiance 0: Lani Goggin had 11 digs and eight kills, but Fort Defiance saw its season end with a 25-23, 25-22, 25-20 road loss to Hidden Valley in the VHSL Class 3 quarterfinals on Saturday.
Baylee Blalock dished out 21 assists and had 11 digs for the Indians (22-4) while Lindsay Atkins had 16 digs, Ellie Cook had 11 kills and five digs, Ella Shreckhise added six digs and McKenna Mace chipped in with four.
Men’s Basketball
Eastern Mennonite 69, Averett 62: Tim Jones had a double-double of 18 points and 12 assists as Eastern Mennonite earned its first win of the season with a 69-62 road victory over Averett on Saturday.
Mark Burkholder had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Royals (1-1) while Michael Watlington came off the bench and scored 10 points and grabbed nine boards. Landon Swingler added seven points for EMU.
Eastern Mennonite 37 32 — 69
Averett 31 31 — 62
EASTERN MENNONITE (69) — Burkholder 6 0-0 14, Simmons 2 2-2 6, Nyagwegwe 1 0-0 3, Swingler 1 4-4 7, Jones 6 4-7 18, Davis 0 0-0 0, Alexander 2 2-2 7, Mahlong 1 1-2 4, Watlington 2 4-5 10, Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 17-22 69.
AVERETT (62) — Sellars II 2 3-6 7, McLaughlin 2 4-8, 8, K. Lewis 0 0-0 0, J. Lewis 3 6-6 14, Baldwin 5 0-0 11, Lowrance 0 0-0 0, Milton 2 1-2 6, Rowell 4 2-2 13, Pauldin 1 1-2 3. Totals 19 17-26 62.
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 8 (Burkholder 2, Jones 2, Nyagwegwe, Swingler, Alexander, Mahlong), Averett 7 (Rowell 3, J. Lewis 2, Baldwin, Milton).
Mary Washington 80, Bridgewater 65: Rashod Smith’s 16 points weren’t enough as Bridgewater suffered an 85-60 loss to Mary Washington in the finale of the Hyatt Place Tipoff Classic on Saturday at MWU.
Andy Pack added 15 points and six rebounds for the Eagles (1-1) while former Eastern Mennonite School standout Zach Hatter had 11 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, three rebounds and a pair of assists.
Bridgewater 37 28 — 65
Mary Washington 42 38 — 80
BRIDGEWATER (65) — Smith 4 5-5 16, Topper 3 2-2 8, Pack 5 5-6 15, Caswell 0 0-0 0, Hodge 2 0-0 4, Hatter 4 0-0 11, Ayala 0 0-0 0, Blount 0 0-0 0, Ciccone 1 0-0 3, Curtis 2 0-0 5, Oates 1 1-2 3. Totals 22 13-15 65.
MARY WASHINGTON (80) — D. Cook 4 1-2 11, R. Cook 4 0-1 9, Welch 1 0-0 3, Saunders 9 3-3 27, COyne 2 3-6 7, Blue 2 0-0 5, Prosise 1 2-2 5, Rowson 1 0-0 2, Peterson 2 0-0 4, Aghayere 2 3-8 7. Totals 28 12-22 80.
3-Point Goals — Bridgewater 8 (Smith 3, Hatter 3, Ciccone, Curtis), Mary Washington 12 (Saunders 6, D. Cook 2, R. Cook, Welch, Blue, Prosise).
Women’s Basketball
Eastern Mennonite 76, Lancaster Bible 62: In Harrisonburg, Mya Hamlet scored 23 points to lead Eastern Mennonite to its first victory with a 76-62 non-conference thumping of Lancaster Bible on Saturday.
Harrisonburg alum Constance Komara added 16 points for the Royals (1-2) while Brii Redfearn had 13 points and eight boards, Trinity Price added 12 points and seven rebounds and Lauryn Moore scored five points.
Lancaster Bible 13 9 21 19 — 62
Eastern Mennonite 17 20 21 18 — 76
LANCASTER BIBLE (62) — Iwais 2 1-2 5, Steiner 2 3-4 8, Tilton 4 2-2 12, Eshelman 2 4-4 8, Dombach 3 3-4 10, Heller 2 2-2 7, Martin 0 0-0 0, Via 1 0-0 3, Baughman 1 0-0 2, Hammond 0 0-0 0, Brown 1 1-2 3, Drouillard 1 2-2 4. Totals 19 18-22 62.
EASTERN MENNONITE (76) — Komara 5 6-6 16, Clapp 0 1-2 1, Hamlet 7 7-10 23, Redfearn 5 2-4 13, Price 6 0-2 12, Crawford 0 0-0 0, Glymph 0 0-0 0, Johnson 1 1-2 4, Rhodes 0 0-0 0, Moore 2 0-0 5, Jacobs 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 17-26 76.
3-Point Goals — Lancaster Bible 6 (Tilton 2, Steiner, Dombach, Heller, Via), Eastern Mennonite 5 (Hamlet 2, Redfearn, Johnson, Moore).
Emory & Henry 57, Bridgewater 51: Former Strasburg standout Jaden Alsberry had 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks, but Bridgewater suffered a 57-51 home loss to Emory & Henry on Saturday.
Erika Nettles added 13 points and seven boards for the Eagles (0-3) while Julia Williams had seven points.
Emory & Henry 12 13 14 18 — 57
Bridgewater 9 19 10 13 — 51
EMORY & HENRY (57) — Santoro 3 0-0 6, Hoppers 7 3-4 17, Lee 2 2-2 6, Jones 4 0-0 11, Haderer 1 2-2 5, Frost 0 0-0 0, Glance 0 0-0 0, Pace 0 2-2 2, Traynham 0 0-0 0, Owens 3 1-2 8, Spainhour 0 2-2 2, McClellan 0 0-0 0, Hodges 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 12-14 57.
BRIDGEWATER (51) — Husky 1 0-0 2, Nettles 4 5-6 13, Williams 2 1-2 7, Shifflett 1 0-0 3, Dietz 0 0-0 0, Dailey 0 0-0 0, Huffman 0 0-0 0, Olmeda 0 0-0 0, Clark 1 0-0 2, Gaeth 0 1-2 1, King 0 0-0 0, Maynard 1 2-6 4, Pierson 2 0-0 6, Wiles 0 0-0 0, Alsberry 5 3-4 13, Horton 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 12-24 51.
3-Point Goals — Emory & Henry 5 (Jones 2, Haderer, Owens), Bridgewater 5 (Williams 2, Pierson 2, Shifflett).
Women’s Volleyball
Hofstra 3, James Madison 0: Hofstra swept James Madison 25-23, 25-20, 27-25 in the regular-season finale for both squads in Colonial Athletic Association action in Harrisonburg on Sunday.
Miette Veldman led the Dukes with 13 kills while Sophia Davis added 10 and Elizabeth Helmich had eight.
On Saturday, JMU (17-7, 11-5 CAA) swept Hofstra 27-25, 25-21, 25-22 inside Godwin Hall.
In that win, Veldman finished with 10 kills and Caroline Dozier had 27 assists and Savannah Marshall had eight digs.
