A week ago, Bridgewater College women’s soccer team watched as Washington & Lee stormed the field to celebrate a victory against the Eagles. But BC coach Mike Van Horn wasn’t too upset, despite the Generals spoiling an undefeated regular season and claiming the No. 1 seed in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament.
“We lost that and I immediately just told the girls to get on the line and start cool down, W&L hadn’t won anything that day other than the right to host [the conference championship],” Van Horn said. “So that’s how we spun that loss immediately after the whistle blew. We knew the conference championship was still in front of us.”
The Eagles (10-1-1) got their revenge and their own opportunity to celebrate Sunday in Lexington when after 110 scoreless minutes Bridgewater won the shootout round 4-2. Bridgewater had taken major strides as a program in 13 seasons under Van Horn, but Sunday marked the first ODAC championship for the Eagles.
Van Horn said colleagues in the sport told him it might be impossible to ever win a conference title at Bridgewater considering the depth of the ODAC, a league that includes powerhouses such as Washington & Lee, Virginia Wesleyan and Lynchburg.
But this marked the 12th consecutive winning season for the Eagles, who finally reached the top of the league.
“It was a hell of a celebration afterwards,” Van Horn said. “A lot of work had gone into that moment from former players, former coaches, administrators, athletic trainers and yesterday we proved all those people wrong who said we couldn’t win a championship.”
Sydney Davis spent the entire match in goal for the Eagles and came up with five saves, none bigger than on a Generals’ penalty kick in the 60th minute.
After the second overtime, Emily York, Hanna Randolph, Skyler Daum and Lindsey Winkles converted on four straight shootout attempts for the Eagles. After a second miss from Washington & Lee, Bridgewater had clinched the victory.
With the NCAA Division III tournament canceled in the fall and the season pushed back to spring, Bridgewater won’t get an opportunity to test itself against the rest of the nation. But for the Eagles, who as a team went through 99 COVID-19 tests per week this season without a single positive case, the league championship is an impressive accomplishment.
Bridgewater won eight straight games to open the season, outscoring opponents 23-4 with five shutouts in the process. After the loss to W&L to end the regular season, the Eagles moved through Shenandoah and Roanoke in the first two rounds of the ODAC Tournament and ran to the title without allowing a postseason goal.
“I felt like we played even better than what we did in the regular season, so that showed some growth for us,” Van Horn said. “We had a hard semifinal opponent against Roanoke. I felt like that was probably the hardest team we played all year, but our girls were not going to be denied going to the ODAC championship game.”
Once there, Bridgewater’s monumental defensive effort secured a historic victory.
