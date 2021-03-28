After dropping a 19-18 heartbreaker to Shenandoah on Friday, Bridgwater College will get another shot at the Hornets this weekend.
Pairings are set for the Old Dominion Athletic Conference postseason and the Eagles will travel to Shenandoah on Saturday for a 5 p.m. kickoff. It will be the third meeting of the season between the teams. Bridgewater (2-2, 1-2 ODAC) won the season opener against the Hornets (1-3, 1-2), a game that didn’t count in the league standings.
“The idea is there are a handful of people in this program right now who will not be back or have the opportunity to be back in August,” BC Coach Michael Clark said. “So we’re saying we’ve got another week of practice and there is a playing opportunity. That’s also in the best long term interest of the program. The fact that it involves playing a team a third time, yeah I’d have rather not have done that part of it.”
The ODAC came up with a postseason setup after the fall season was postponed and the league agreed to play a shortened spring version. Randolph-Macon and Emory & Henry, the league’s top two seeds, will play in what amounts to a conference championship game. Hampden-Sydney and Ferrum will play as the Nos. 3 and 4 teams while Bridgewater and Shenandoah tied for fifth.
Guilford and Southern Virginia each went winless and opted to end their seasons this week. Washington & Lee dealt with COVID-19 issues and wound up not playing any games.
Clark said there was discussion of shuffling the postseason slate to allow the Eagles and Hornets to avoid a third matchup, but ultimately the teams decided to play it out by seeding.
“Within the conference the teams that could have switched games decided they didn’t want to,” said Clark, in his last season at BC. “And over the weekend some teams shut down. So from our point of view when we brought these kids back in January the philosophy was going to be that if we can get a team to the field we will play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.