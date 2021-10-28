ELKTON – Margo Fox’s 21 digs and 13 kills helped East Rockingham in a 26-28, 25-15, 25-16, 15-25, 15-9 win over Central to capture the Bull Run District tournament championship on Thursday at ERHS.
The Eagles also got 13 kills and 12 digs from Kate Simpkins along with 12 kills, 11 digs and two blocks from Alliyah McNair.
In other local sports Thursday:
Women’s Soccer
James Madison 2, Elon 0: Ebony Wiseman and Aïmy Diop each scored goals and James Madison blanked visiting Elon 2-0 in Colonial Athletic Association play at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg.
The Dukes (8-8-1, 5-3-0 CAA), who got five saves from goalkeeper Alexandra Blom, have won three straight matches. Elon fell to 8-6-2 overall and 3-3-2 in the league.
