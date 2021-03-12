Don’t look now, but here comes East Rockingham.
The Eagles continued their recent string of success against Class 3 opponents on Thursday.
East Rock cruised to a sweep of Rockingham County non-district rival Turner Ashby in Bridgewater.
Margo Fox had another big game for the Eagles with 15 kills while Bre Dofflmyer added seven.
Also chipping in for East Rock was Bethany Martz with four kills and a pair of aces while Emily Eppard and Emma Wigley both led the way in the back row defensively.
The Eagles (3-1) have now won three straight matches since dropping their season opener in four sets to the Knights under first-year coach Rachel Michael.
In other local sports Thursday:
Prep Volleyball
Rockbridge County 3, Broadway 0: In Lexington, Allison Bryan had 10 assists and eight digs but Broadway came up short in a 25-8, 25-11 25-12 sweep at the hands of Valley District opponent Rockbridge County.
A.C. Swartz and Taylor Suters had four kills and a pair of blocks apiece for the Gobblers in the loss.
Alyssa Mongold and Joy Bergan also chipped in for Broadway (0-5) with four kills apiece.
For the Wildcats (5-0), Jaydyn Clemmer had a double-double of 13 kills and 15 digs along with four aces. Aiyana Cooper had four blocks and five kills while Krissy Whitesell had nine digs, five kills and 18 assists.
EMHS Defeats SHS, Sets School Record
Eastern Mennonite set a school record with a nine-hole team score of 147 to edge Spotswood (155) in a non-district city/county match at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg.
Ryan Slonaker was low medalist for the Flames with a 32 while Adam Hatter (36), Schuyler Harmison (39), Grant Pennybacker (40) and Andrew Lantz (40) also put up respectable performances in the victory.
For the Trailblazers, Ben Edwards (36) led the way and was followed by Andrew Baugher (39), Darien Smith (40) and Dalton Nicely (40).
Generals Top Rams At Shenvalee
Stonewall Jackson junior Emily Racer shot a 40 to earn low-medalist honors as the Generals (178) defeated Strasburg (200) in a Bull Run District golf match at Shenvalee Golf Resort in New Market.
Sophomore Andrew Wymer (43) and junior Henry Bull (46) also had strong performances for Stonewall in the victory.
The Rams were paced by freshman Tinleigh Rusher’s 48 while teammate Blake Anderson shot a 49.
Men’s Soccer
Bridgewater College 3, Eastern Mennonite 2: Kalefa Boyar’s second-half goal was the difference maker and Bridgewater College knocked off rival Eastern Mennonite, 3-2, in Harrisonburg in non-conference action.
BC (1-1-2) also got goals from Matthew Shelor, who netted the game’s first goal, and Trevon Phillips.
EMU (0-4-0) got scores from Jonas Beachey and Leiyan Kariuki.
Women’s Soccer
Bridgewater College 2, Virginia Wesleyan 0: Makayla Zanders and Skyler Daum each scored a goal and Bridgewater College blanked Virginia Wesleyan 2-0 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action at Jopson Athletic Complex.
The Eagles (5-0, 4-0 ODAC) got three saves from goalkeeper Sydney Davis to preserve the shutout.
