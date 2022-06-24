Stuarts Draft High School product Colton Harris pitched six strong innings on the mound, giving up just one run on eight hits and zero walks with four strikeouts in his first start of the summer as Stuarts Draft defeated Grottoes 8-4 in Rockingham County Baseball League action at The Diamond Club on Thursday.
Trever Mitchell tossed two innings of one-hit baseball in relief for the Diamondbacks (9-4), striking out a pair of batters in the process before Nick Jenkins came in to pitch the ninth, earning a strikeout as well.
At the plate for Draft, Grayson Bush was 2-for-3 with a first-inning grand slam while Chaz Harvey finished 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs himself.
Calen Owens (West Virginia Tech/Wilson Memorial) also chipped in for the Diamondbacks with an RBI single while Tyler Wilcher, a product of Eastern Mennonite and Buffalo Gap, had an RBI of his own in the win.
The Cardinals (5-5) were led by Dylan Nicely (Spotswood), who went 2-for-4 with a solo homer while Jacob Merica (Eastern Mennonite/East Rockingham) and Garret Huffman (King/Rockbridge County) also chipped in with two hits apiece.
Eli Lam (Spotswood), David Wood (Fort Defiance) and Cam Herron (Bridgewater/Fort Defiance) all had one hit apiece.
Jacob Dansey, a Spotswood product, also impressed in three innings of relief work for Grottoes, giving up just one earned run on four hits and a walk. Dansey also earned a pair of strikeouts in his performance.
Grottoes 001 000 201 — 4 9 1
Stuarts Draft 500 100 11x — 8 7 0
Burtner, A. Dansey (3), J. Dansey (6) and Nicely. Harris, G. Jenkins (7), Mitchell (7), N. Jenkins (9) and Harvey. W — Harris (1-0). L — Burtner (0-1). HR — GRO: Nicely, third inning, none one. SD: Bush, first inning, bases loaded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.