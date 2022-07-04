MONTEZUMA — It didn’t take for Jacob Cude long to think of the highlight of his summer in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
The first-year standout for Montezuma went 5-for-5 with eight runs batted in against Bridgewater on June 25 and he was quick to say how important the game was for his confidence and growth.
“We were all having fun and just messing around,” said Cude, who graduated from East Rockingham before heading to Mary Baldwin, where he currently plays college baseball. “I think keeping my head clear and kind of just going out there to have fun.”
Cude stands second on the team in hits and leads the Braves with 21 RBIs, putting up big-time numbers this summer.
But it’s how coachable he’s been that stands out, Montezuma coach Chris Rush said, and that’s been a big key to Cude sitting at the top of the team's statistical categories this season.
“He's one of those players that’s gonna ask for help,” Rush said. “'Hey, what am I doing wrong? What are you seeing? What do I need to change?’ I think he's very confident in himself.”
Before his breakout game against the Reds, Rush said Cude was having one of the best weeks he’d seen from the former Eagle and the 5-for-5 night topped it off.
“He was a triple away from the cycle,” Rush said. “ He had a a very good seven-to-10 days worth of gains in hitting. But watching him that night go 5-for-5 with eight RBIs, two home runs — that was fun to watch. That was probably one of the best performances in a game that I have seen in my seven, eight years coaching in the league.”
The former East Rockingham standout came over for the 2022 campaign from the Elkton Blue Sox, which didn't field a team this summer. He had 14 hits and seven RBIs with the Squirrels in the spring at Mary Baldwin in 21 games played.
Cude said his production comes as a result of his relaxed approach at the plate and the feeling around the RCBL.
The approach changed for Cude this season, feeling less pressure than he did at Mary Baldwin.
“I've been working on trying to be more aggressive,” Cude said. “Trying to attack more strikes, then get behind in the count. I have to be defensive at the plate. I definitely am seeing more improvement in my hitting when I'm ahead in the count.”
Cude added that these small things he’s worked on have improved his game in a major way and the results are proving it.
“When I'm being aggressive, rather than when I'm trying to work on what the pitcher is giving me, I attack,” Cude said. “I'm definitely happy with how it's turning now. I have more success.”
Cude’s quickly became close with Hunter Clever, a current player at Bridgewater College and the two combined lead Montezuma’s offense. They’ve quickly become two teammates that push each other.
Clever said that Cude works hard, and that’s why he’s having a breakout summer.
“[He is a] very, very hard worker at the plate,” Clever said. “He does everything with a lot of passion. He's very confident. He also brings a relaxed state to the team. Even in some of the bigger scenarios, he's definitely relaxed.”
Along with Clever, though, the Braves are full of Mary Baldwin players. Even though its a different team for Cude this season, he’s playing with a group of guys he’s used to and Rush said it’s played a big part in his summer offensive groove.
“That relationship and that bonding kind of carried over from college into the summer,” Rush said. “I think Jacob got a chance to maybe meet a couple of those guys off the field. You know, he’s blended right in. The whole team we have this year gets along very well.”
It’s helped Cude adjust to a tough RCBL this season. Rush said he wants to credit Cude with adjusting to the league and being able to be this productive in a challenging summer league.
The success this summer bodes well for the Braves now and in the future.
“I think a lot of the credit needs to go to Jacob from his standpoint of, again, just being relaxed, being very confident in his abilities,” Rush said. “He reads the strike zone well. And he can adapt his swing to any pitch within the strike zone and he hits the ball solid. I just think his discipline as a hitter right now is extremely well. His vision of the ball. I think he's really seeing the ball.”
Whether its eight RBIs in a single night or one where he’s just getting good looks, Cude said he’s been happy with his mentality and approach to the game so far this season.
Now, he hopes to get even better as the playoffs near.
“I don't really stress out as much over the little things,” Cude said. “It's been it's been fun. I've enjoyed all of it. We play very well together as a team. We all treat it as a family.”
