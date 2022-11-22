CHAPEL HILL, N.C. —- Big time basketball is nothing new for Tyler Nickel.
The North Carolina freshman and East Rockingham graduate often led East Rock against fellow Division I recruits in holiday and postseason tournaments during his four years as a starter for the Eagles. During the offseason he played against the nation’s best as part of Richmond’s elite Team Takeover grassroots program.
Still, Nickel sometimes still finds himself in awe as part of one of college basketball’s true blue blood programs. He plays in an arena named after one Hall of Fame coach, Dean Smith, on a court named after another, Roy Williams. Up in the rafters are the retired jerseys of various legends including Michael Jordan, James Worthy and Vince Carter.
Just roaming the hallways of the Smith Center, Nickel is bound to run into an NBA player, former All-American or national champion in town for a visit or a workout.
“It’s definitely surreal sometimes,” Nickel said. “You think about being in elementary school, middle school watching certain guys and then they come back in the summer and you’re playing against them. You’re like ‘this is kind of weird. I was looking up to you when I was 11.’ It’s definitely wild, but it’s great.”
Nickel has played in all four games since joining the Tar Heels, but playing time has been somewhat limited. That’s an adjustment for a guy who was the star player at East Rock as soon as he played his first varsity game as a freshman.
Averaging two points in six minutes per game so far, the 6-7 NIckel got in for two minutes during the first half of UNC’s victory against James Madison on Sunday. That was less playing time than he’d seen in the Heels’ first three games with junior Puff Johnson returning to the court from injury.
But UNC coach Hubert Davis said he thinks Nickel can someday become one of the Carolina greats he’s gradually becoming accustomed to running into.
“I wish I could have gotten him more minutes out there,” Davis said. “Tyler has been huge for us. His attention to detail, his competitiveness and his ability to shoot, by the time he leaves here he’s going to be one of the greatest players, a great player, in Carolina history. I’m just so glad he’s a Tar Heel.”
Though he would have liked to play more, it was still a thrill to suit up against the hometown Dukes on Sunday. Nickel watched a lot of games at the Convocation Center and Atlantic Union Bank Center in high school and often played pick up games with the JMU players and got to know the coaching staff during the recruiting process.
“I know a good bit of those guys,” Nickel said. “Knowing Coach (Mark) Byington and some of the assistant coaches as well, it’s just cool to play against guys you been familiar with and right in your backyard at home. Being at this level and still seeing them is a cool dynamic.”
And after a few months away at college, Nickel is enjoying the entire experience.
“I love it down here,” Nickel said. “It’s just a lot of opportunity, playing every day against potential pros. It’s a lot of fun to do.”
