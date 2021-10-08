SHENANDOAH — East Rockingham stormed back from a 20-point halftime deficit to stun Page County, 34-27, on Friday night.
On a night when the Panthers honored their late coach and Page County legend Buddy Comer by renaming the stadium for him, it looked like the Panthers were going to get a big win. They rolled out to a 27-7 halftime margin, but the passing game for the Eagles was in high gear and resulted in three fourth-quarter touchdowns that gave East Rock its first win of the season.
“A lot of crazy stuff happened in that first half,” first-year Eagles coach Scott Turner said. “We told them to come out and keep fighting, stuck with the process and that’s what they did.”
There were plenty of fireworks from the opening kick.
After Page County was forced to punt on its first possession, East Rock took over at its own 32. On the Eagles’ first play, Dylan Hensley picked off a Jakari Eaves pass and raced 37 yards for a score and the Panthers were on top 7-0 at 10:05 of the first.
Hensley then recovered his team’s onside kick and Page was in business at its own 49. An 11-yard catch by Hensley and an 11-yard run by Hayden Plum gave the Panthers a first down at the Eagles’ 25. Moments later, Plum scored on a 4-yard keeper and Page was in front 14-0 at 6:06 of the first quarter.
East Rock finally got on track with a big kickoff return to the Panther 45. Eaves then lofted a pass to the end zone and Xavier Butler made the catch for a 22-yard score that cut the lead to 14-7 with 2:13 left in the first.
The Panthers then used some more magic. Turpen was set to punt when a high snap forced him to tuck the ball and run, racing 58 yards down the sideline for a score and a 21-7 lead with less than a minute to play in the opening period.
On the last play of the first period, Eaves broke loose in Panther territory for a nice run, but fumbled and Hayden Plum recovered for Page on its own 21.
The second quarter was much of a defensive battle. The Eagles drove to the Panther 24, but another fumble that lost five yards and a Page sack ended the threat.
An Eagles punt to the Page 10 set up the Panthers’ final score of the half. Turpen broke loose and raced down the sideline for a 91-yard TD score and Page took a commanding 27-7 lead into the half. Tupen finished the first half with 12 carries for 181 yards for Page.
The third quarter was another defensive struggle, but East Rock found some success through the air. Eaves hit Zachary Joyner on a 15-yard TD pass that cut the Panther lead to 27-14 with 1:39 to play in the third.
After a Panther punt, the Eagles went back to the air again. A 45-yard pass to Butler took East Rock to the Page 6. Butler then scored two plays later on an 8-yard TD that sliced the Page lead to 27-21 with 9:31 to go.
On its next possession, Page converted a key fourth down in its own territory but was then forced to punt. The Eagles took over at their own 29. Eaves quickly moved the Eagles down the field and hit Grant Smith on a 14-yard go-ahead touchdown to make it 28-27 with 2:35 to play. Moments later, Smith snagged an interception in Page territory that sealed the win.
“Congrats to Coach Turner on his first win,” said Page coach Joe Soltis. “We were dealt a tough blow when we lost Hayden Plum to injury in the second quarter. It hurt us defensively. We’ll keep working and come back next week.”
Turpen paced the Panthers with 24 carries for 252 yards. Joyner had nine catches for 86 yards to pace the East Rock offense.
Page County (4-3) is on the road next week at Mountain View while East Rock (1-4) will host Luray.
Solits took time to talk about Buddy Comer and his impact in Page County.
“To the program and to the school in general he has had a tremendous influence. There has not a been a lot of good things out of this pandemic. I personally got to spent a lot of time with him when there wasn’t a lot of kids in the school. We became pretty close and I cherish that time. I got that opportunity before he passed and I’m glad I did,” Soltis said.
Box Score
East Rock 7 0 7 20 — 34
Page County 21 6 0 0 — 27
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
Page — Dylan Hensley 37 interception return (Bonaparte kick), 10:05
Page — Hayden Plum 4 run (Bonaparte kick), 6:06
East Rock — Xavier Butler 22 pass from Eaves (Cortez kick), 2:13
Second Quarter
Page — Blake Turpen 58 run (Bonaparte kick), 0:40
Third Quarter
East Rock — Zachary Joyner 15 pass from Eaves (Cortez kick), 1:39
Fourth Quarter
East Rock — Xavier Butler 8 pass from Eaves (Cortez kick), 9:31
East Rock — Grant Smith 14 pass from Eaves (Cortez kick), 2:35
East Rock — Benjamin Dinkel 5 run, :00
