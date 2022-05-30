ELKTON — A huge third inning pushed second-seeded East Rockingham to a 13-3 victory in the first round of the VHSL Region 2B tournament Monday against No. 7 Madison County.
The 10-run inning more than made up for a slow start from the Eagles (17-6), who advanced to face either Buckingham or Stuarts Draft on Wednesday. Emily Eppard went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles to spark the East Rock offense while Emma Cude also added a pair of hits, including a home run.
“We struggled with them earlier in the season,” East Rock coach Ronnie Dovel said. “We made the adjustments today and we just had to wait on the ball. Second time through we waited on it and hey, 10 runs in one inning. When we were sitting there down 3-0 I didn’t know for sure we were going to win, but I knew we’d come back and start hitting.”
East Rock earned the right to host the opening round after finishing second in the Bull Run District. But among the Eagles’ three losses in district play was a setback at Madison, and early on Monday the Mountaineers (5-17) proved vexing once again.
Madison struck first in the opening frame after Mountaineers’ pitcher Meaghan Dean grounded out to short, but the contact was enough to bring home Aliyah Aylor and make it a 1-0 game. Raelyn Soulsby then doubled the advantage to lead off the second with a solo shot to left center.
After Dean added another homer in the third to give Madison a 3-0 lead, East Rockingham switched to sophomore Kendall Morris in the circle. Morris got out of the third without any more damage, but Dean in the circle for the Mountaineers kept the East Rock bats off balance the first time through the order.
“The first time through I think we were pretty anxious,” Eppard said. “We wanted to hit so bad, but I think the second round through we kind of found our groove. It wasn’t just me and it wasn’t just one person. We all came together and the hits really came. Every little hit counted and it kept us going through the next few innings.”
But the No. 9 hitter Eppard came through in the third with the Eagles first hit of the day, drilling a line drive to the right field corner to bring up Bria Berriochoa with two on and one out. The junior leadoff hitter then rocked one to dead center, clearing the fence to tie the game.
The Eagles batted around in the third and Eppard’s second hit of the inning drove in a pair of runs. By the end of it, East Rock had taken a 10-3 lead with seven hits in the frame.
East Rock continued to hit in the fourth, tacking on three runs while Morris shut Madison down in relief to secure the win.
“Kendall, as soon as she came in she got it done,” Eppard said. “All of her pitches were working so well and our defense played behind her. It was just everybody. It was a great team win.”
