East Rockingham’s unbeaten season in girls' tennis stayed intact on Friday in Elkton.
The Eagles defeated Bull Run District rival Page County 5-3 in the Region 2B championship match at ERHS.
Jamison Meadows, Ellen Waag, Abby Thompson and Molly Dibb all earned singles victories for the Eagles (12-0).
The duo of Waag and Thompson also brought home a win at the No. 2 doubles spot for East Rockingham.
Summer Knight and Kelsey Smith won their singles matches for the Panthers (7-6), whose season came to an end.
The Eagles will travel to Region 2A champion Poquoson at 2 p.m. on Monday for a VHSL Class 2 state semifinal match.
In other prep action:
Boys Tennis
East Rockingham 6, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 0: In Petersburg, East Rockingham continued its remarkable postseason run with a 6-0 win over Appomattox Regional Governor’s School in the Region 2B championship on Friday.
Kobe Greene, Clark Robertson and Xander Manzano all earned singles victories in the win for the Eagles (6-4).
The duos of Matthew Johnson/Greene, Colt Hatton/Daniel Riddle and Robertson/Manzano swept the doubles matches.
With the victory, East Rockingham advances to Virginia High School League Class 2 state semifinals on Monday, where it’ll travel to Poquoson — the winner of Region 2A. Per ERHS athletic director Eric Phillips, that match will start at 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Turner Ashby 3, Waynesboro 1: In Bridgewater, senior Patrick Sullivan finished with a goal and one assist as Turner Ashby kept it rolling with an impressive 3-1 win over Valley District opponent Waynesboro on Thursday.
Christian Souders and Saman Aadi added one goal apiece for the Knights (8-2, 8-2) in the victory.
Ryan Alderfer also had an assist for Turner Ashby while Jared Smith had another strong performance with five saves.
Girls Soccer
Stonewall Jackson 6, Strasburg 0: In Quicksburg, Annika Dellinger scored four goals and Kylene Franklin added two goals and an assist as Stonewall Jackson crushed Bull Run District foe Strasburg 6-0 in girls soccer action Thursday.
Eli Dellinger, Brooke Jones, Leah Diehl and Gracie Struder had an assist each for the Generals (7-1, 7-1 Bull Run).
Lilly Proctor finished with a strong performance, too, with seven saves in goal for Stonewall Jackson in the win.
Baseball
Waynesboro 3, Turner Ashby 1: Jake Barker pitched a complete game, giving up one run on three hits and two walks while striking out 13 and added two hits at the plate in Waynesboro’s 3-1 road win over Turner Ashby on Thursday.
Ian Johnson also chipped in during the winning effort with a hit and an RBI for the Little Giants (2-10, 1-9) while Ty Lafferty, Jackson Sherman, Andrew Gregory and Zachery Coburn all finished with one hit apiece in the victory.
Despite the loss, Jared Peake had a strong performance on the mound for the Knights (7-5, 6-4 Valley) with a complete-game performance, giving up two earned runs on seven hits while racking up eight strikeouts.
At the plate for Turner Ashby, Caden Swartley, Dylan Eppard and Connor Harold had the only hits of the game.
Broadway 20, Rockbridge County 0: In Lexington, Jacob Petersheim showed off his ability at the plate as he went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and five RBIs in Broadway’s 20-0 five-inning rout of Rockbridge County on Thursday.
Bransen Hensley got the start on the mound for the Gobblers (11-1, 9-1 Valley) and pitched three innings of two-hit baseball with a walk and a strikeout. The West Virginia commit also went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Drew Spiggle tossed the final two frames, giving up just one hit while striking out two. Hunter Deavers had two hits while Caleb Barnes had two hits and a pair of RBIs. Ben Hutcheson was also 2-for-5 with four RBIs in the Broadway win.
Garret Huffman, Landon Blackwell and Derek Smith had the only three hits for the Wildcats (5-7, 4-6 Valley).
Madison County 12, East Rockingham 2: Kody Dobyns pitched a complete game, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six as Madison County downed East Rockingham 12-2 in six innings at MCHS on Thursday.
It was also Dobyns doing the damage at the plate for the Mountaineers (8-4, 8-4 Bull Run) with a first-inning grand slam.
For the Eagles (4-8, 4-8 Bull Run), Josh Hensley, Ben Dinkel, Will Brown and Steve Carrier had one hit apiece.
Stuarts Draft 7, Staunton 6: Nathan Wayne was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Cayden Clements was 2-for-3 with a homer and a pair of RBIs as Stuarts Draft held on for a 7-6 win over Staunton at SDHS on Thursday.
Cobey Rothgeb also had two hits and an RBI for the Cougars (5-5, 5-5 Shenandoah) while Colton Harris had two hits.
For the Storm (2-8, 2-6 Shenandoah), Haiden Engleman finished with a hit and two RBIs in the loss.
Stonewall Jackson 8, Rappahannock County 0: Dawson Moomaw’s complete-game shutout, featuring just two hits and three walks with 13 strikeouts, gave Stonewall Jackson to an 8-0 home win over Rappahannock County on Thursday.
Moomaw was also 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Generals (7-3, 7-3 Bull Run) while Brayden Smith was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Will Street and Nick Foltz were each 2-for-4 with an RBI and Joey McNamera and Brayden Hovatter had two hits.
Softball
Turner Ashby 13, Waynesboro 0: Haley Lambert and Lily Moyers combined to give up just three hits while striking out six as Turner Ashby cruised to a dominating 13-0 blowout win over Waynesboro in Bridgewater on Thursday.
Kendall Simmers went 3-for-4 with four RBIs for the Knights (10-2, 9-1 Valley) while Taylor Adams had a three-run single.
Also chipping in for TA was Gracie Moyers with three hits and three runs scored, Sydney Lyons and Kelsey Knight with two hits and an RBI apiece, Harleigh Propst with an RBI and Delanie Propst with a hit and a run scored in the win.
For the Little Giants (2-10, 1-9 Valley), Kylie Norman, Faith Fisher and Madison Graham finished with one hit apiece.
East Rockingham 9, Madison County 3: Madison Arbaugh pitched a complete game, giving up three runs on six hits and a trio of walks while striking out nine as East Rockingham defeated Madison County 9-3 at MCHS on Thursday.
Arbaugh was also 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for the Eagles (8-4, 8-4 Bull Run) in the victory.
Sarah Smith had two hits and an RBI for East Rock while Megan Holland also finished with a pair of hits. Ashlyn Herring and Hayley Kyger each had a hit and an RBI while Jayla Whetzel, Emma Cude and Bethany Martz had a hit each.
Wilson Memorial 7, Riverheads 2: Ashlynn Ross was 3-for-4 while Reagan Frazier was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs as Wilson Memorial earned a 7-2 win over Shenandoah District rival Riverheads on Thursday in Greenville.
Kendall Eavey added a hit and an RBI for the Green Hornets (7-2, 5-2 Shenandoah) while Brooke Cason got the start in the circle, tossing four innings and giving up two runs on four hits and a walk while picking up six strikeouts.
For the Gladiators (1-5, 1-5 Shenandoah), Alexis Davis had a two-run homer and Cheyenne Deming had two hits.
Stuarts Draft 12, Staunton 2: Madi Armentrout, Allison Brooks and Lilly Campbell all belted home runs as Stuarts Draft rolled past winless Staunton with a 12-2 five-inning Shenandoah District victory at SDHS on Thursday.
Hannah Kincheloe gave up just two runs on three hits with four strikeouts for the Cougars (6-4, 4-4 Shenandoah).
