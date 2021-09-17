East Rockingham (0-1) at Buffalo Gap (1-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: East Rockingham 47, Buffalo Gap 20 (Sept. 20, 2019 in Swoope)
Buffalo Gap last week: Bye
East Rockingham last week: Central 21, East Rockingham 0
Notes: Buffalo Gap has never defeated East Rockingham, losing all 10 of their previous matchups. ... The Bison are giving up just 10 points per game. ... Gap running backs Bryce Hildebrand (172) and Jeffery Hildebrand (118) have combined for 290 rushing yards this season and four touchdowns. ... Bison quarterback Curtis Lowe is just 6-of-19 passing for 94 yards. ... Gap receiver Luke Tinsley leads Gap with three catches for 62 yards. ... Bryce Hildebrand, Chad Cline and Andrew Richardson all have 14 tackles apiece for the Bison. ... East Rockingham has now lost eight straight, dating back to 2019. ... The Eagles have not scored more than a touchdown since a 17-15 loss to Staunton in the second game of condensed spring season ... ERHS quarterback Jakari Eaves was 14-of-25 passing for 91 yards and a pair of interceptions last week in a loss to Central. ... The Eagles were held to 63 yards rushing in the shutout. ... East Rockingham's Logan Frye led the team with 11 carries for 57 yards. ... Ben Dinkel leads the Eagles with nine tackles.
Prediction: East Rockingham 21, Buffalo Gap 14
