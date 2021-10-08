East Rockingham (0-3) at Page County (3-3)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: East Rockingham 35, Page County 30 (Oct. 18, 2019 in Elkton)
Page County last week: Page County 42, Bath County 0
East Rockingham last week: Did not play
Notes: Page County has never defeated East Rockingham in 10 previous meetings. ... The Panthers are giving up 39.7 points per game in losses this season. ... Page is giving up just three points per game in its wins. ... Panthers quarterback Hayden Plum is in his second year as the team's starter. ... Page senior Blake Turpen is a two-way starter at linebacker and running back. ... The Panthers are in their 10th season under coach Joey Soltis. ... East Rockingham has lost 10 straight games. ... The Eagles are in their first season under coach Scott Turner. ... Freshman quarterback Jakari Eaves is 39-of-65 passing for 283 yards, a touchdown and an interception for East Rockingham. ... The Eagles do not have a 100-yard rusher. ... ERHS receiver Zackary Joyner has a team-best 86 receiving yards on 10 receptions.
Prediction: East Rockingham 21, Page County 20
