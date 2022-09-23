East Rockingham (1-3) at No. 6 Turner Ashby (3-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Turner Ashby 27, East Rockingham 7 (Sept. 23, 2021 in Elkton)
Turner Ashby last week: Turner Ashby 28, Western Albemarle 21
East Rockingham last week: Buffalo Gap 20, East Rockingham 7
Notes: Turner Ashby first-year head coach Scott Turner was the East Rockingham head coach last year and was a longtime offensive coordinator for the program before that. ... Knights quarterback Micah Shank has 752 yards of total offense and six touchdowns this season. ... TA running back Beau Baylor has 63 carries for 365 rushing yards and five scores. ... Micah Matthews leads the Knights with 22 receptions for 235 yards and two touchdowns. ... East Rockingham quarterback Jakari Eaves is 55-of-108 passing for 879 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions. ... Eagles running backs Blake Morris and Ben Dinkel have combined for 366 rushing yards and three scores. ... Dame Durrette leads ERHS with 17 catches for 284 yards and a touchdown. ... Zachary Joyner has 14 receptions for 267 yards and a trio of scores for the Eagles.
Prediction: Turner Ashby 33, East Rockingham 21
