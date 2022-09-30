East Rockingham (2-3) at No. 4 Strasburg (4-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Strasburg 24, East Rockingham 3 (Nov. 2, 2021 in Elkton)
Strasburg last week: Strasburg 38, Clarke County 0
East Rockingham last week: East Rockingham 38, Turner Ashby 7
Notes: Strasburg is outscoring opponents 138-19 in its four wins this season. ... Takhi Coates and Braden Stern have combined for 724 rushing yards and nine touchdowns for the Rams. ... Strasburg quarterback Ryan Roller is 10-of-21 passing for 246 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. ... Colby Shaw leads the Rams with 46 tackles, including 14 for a loss. ... East Rockingham has lost three of its last four against Strasburg. ... ERHS quarterback Jakari Eaves if 65-of-128 passing for 1,011 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. ... Eagles playmaker Blake Morris has 529 yards of total offense and nine touchdowns. ... ERHS receiver Dame Durrette leads the team with 19 catches for 327 yards and a touchdown.
Prediction: Strasburg 24, East Rockingham 14
