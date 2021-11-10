East Rockingham senior Margo Fox is the Region 2B Volleyball Player of the Year.
The versatile Eagles standout was joined on the All-Region 2B first team by ERHS teammate Madelyn Williams and Luray's Jaidyn McClung.
Among the area standouts on the second team were East Rockingham's Sarah Smith and Alliyah McNair, Luray's Trinity Belton and Page County's Caris Lucas.
The Eagles (21-8) are set to play in the Virginia High School League Class 2 quarterfinals this weekend on the road.
In other local sports Wednesday:
Johnson Added To Award Watch
James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson has been added to the watch list for the 2021 Stats Perform FCS Walter Payton Award, which honors the nation’s top offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision.
The Dukes signal-caller is 188-of-275 passing for 2,256 yards, 25 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 155 rushing yards and four scores.
