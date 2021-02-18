Terrence Edwards picked a good time to break through.
The James Madison freshman has been a contributor all along in his first season with the Dukes. But last weekend, with Hofstra in town for a two-game series, Edwards’ performance was key to JMU getting a sweep and moving into first place in the CAA standings.
The Atlanta product came off the bench to average 12 points, six rebounds and 2.5 assists against the Pride, and many of his buckets came in the closing minutes of two four-point victories.
“When the team really needed him, and obviously we did this weekend,” JMU coach Mark Byington said, “he stepped up and delivered. He has it in him and we believed in him from the start, but it was great for him to stay the course.”
With Preseason CAA Player of the Year Matt Lewis out with a knee injury the entire second half of Sunday’s victory, Edwards played 24 minutes and finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.
Edwards started JMU’s first two games, but moved into a reserve role toward the middle of the season. Meanwhile, fellow freshmen Justin Amadi and Terell Strickland were starting and, at times, putting up big numbers.
This week he became the third JMU frosh to win the CAA’s Rookie of the Week award.
“There were back-to-back games where he might have gotten 10 or 12 minutes,” Byington said. “I thought he played really good in those 10 or 12 minutes and the next thing you know he’s getting more opportunity. It might not have been easy for a guy who is not a starter or looks at the other freshmen who have had successful moments...it’s hard for guys to keep going. Give him all the credit that he just kept working.”
For a while Edwards was struggling on the offensive end, but the 6-6 swing man’s rebounding has been a consistent bright spot. Among JMU players who have played in at least 10 of the Dukes’ 18 games, Edwards leads the Dukes with 10.1 rebounds per 40 minutes played.
“I’m getting more comfortable out there,” Edwards said. “I’ve never been a role player before, so I’m finding ways to contribute and help the team. Coach has always told me since the beginning of the year when I wasn’t scoring to stay ready. You never know when it’s your time to step up.”
LIGHT SCHEDULE AHEAD?
JMU (13-5, 8-1 CAA) sits a half game ahead of Northeastern (9-8, 8-2) in the conference standings. There remains a possibility of adding more games, but with the current schedules the Dukes could secure the No. 1 seed in the CAA Tournament with another victory.
As of early afternoon Thursday, The Dukes had just one game remaining on the regular season CAA schedule, a home game against Drexel on either Feb. 27 or 28. Both JMU and College of Charleston have open dates this weekend after their previously scheduled opponents ran into COVID-19 issues. But the Dukes and Cougars had yet to announce any changes to their schedules.
JMU was supposed to play host to Charleston at the end of January, but the Cougars paused activities due to COVID-19 protocol at that time. There may be some logistical challenges to JMU making up those games at home this weekend.
The Dukes are scheduled to host women’s basketball games at home against Delaware on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Saturday is also the home opener for the JMU football team, which had its season moved to the spring, meaning gameday staff could be stretched thin.
Weather could also be a factor. Thursday night’s CAA game between Elon and William & Mary was already postponed because of the winter storm in the region.
JMU could conceivably give up what were two scheduled home games and play at Charleston, but as of Thursday morning there had been no indication the Dukes might do so.
The way the schedule stands, JMU would play six of its final seven regular-season games at home before hosting the CAA Tournament March 6-10. Charleston hasn’t played a road game since Jan. 3 at Delaware. Meanwhile Drexel has played just two CAA home games, both against William & Mary.
