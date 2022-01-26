For the most part, James Madison took a step back when Colonial Athletic Association play began following a 29-day layoff for the Dukes. One notable exception through the first six conference games after the COVID-19 pause has been second-year forward Terrence Edwards.
As JMU (12-5, 3-3 CAA) get set to play a pair of home games at the Atlantic Union Bank Center this week, Edwards is coming off arguably his best game of the season in a victory against College of Charleston, in which he finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and two assists, plus a blocked shot and a steal.
Edwards said JMU guard Vado Morse, who has also been on fire in conference play, averaging 22.2 points over the past six games, has rubbed off on him.
“I stay with Vado, so he’s taught me about confidence,” Edwards said. “Everybody knows what I can do, what I’ve shown in practice. But I had to transfer it over to the games. That’s really what it is. I’m building my confidence and getting back to me and my teammates are helping me with it. They are telling me to shoot and staying in my ear and making me better.”
The Dukes will take on Drexel (8-8, 3-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday, looking to play with the same kind of energy that sparked a hot start in non-conference play before COVID issues kept them off the court for nearly a month.
Edwards has typically been among the players JMU can count on to provide that spark off the bench. The 6-6 Atlanta native is averaging 6.1 points and 3.2 rebounds in 15 minutes per game this season, but those numbers have gone up in six conference games.
Since the start of CAA play, Edwards is putting up 9.3 points and 4.3 rebounds a night. Even going back to his true freshman season a year ago, Edwards was always among the Dukes’ most active players on the glass and at times could dazzle with his interior passing.
But since the break, Edwards has become a more reliable finisher around the rim, shooting 62 percent in league games. His shot selection has also improved. A career 29 percent 3-point shooter, Edwards has hit 4-for-6 in CAA games.
“I think he’s naturally aggressive,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “But I think what he’s learned to do over the last couple of games is pick and choose his moments of when he’s aggressive or when he gives it up and passes. I think he’s making good decisions.”
Byington, in his second season at JMU after coaching seven seasons at Georgia Southern, long had his eye on Edwards, who was ranked one of the the top 20 recruits in the Peach State, but didn’t think he had much of a shot to land him with the Eagles.
Once Byington and assistants Andrew Wilson and Jon Cremins made the move to JMU, there was suddenly mutual interest and Edwards became one of the staff’s first commitments. Now he seems to be settling into his ideal role on this Dukes squad.
“I think he’s playing as hard as anybody on our team,” Byington said. “So that’s been a benefit, but I think he’s making the right decisions. He’s not trying to force scores. He’s not trying to force dribbles. He’s been one of our better rebounders too, which is something we struggled in. With the opportunity, he’s taken advantage of it. He’s playing well and we keep playing him more and more every game.”
