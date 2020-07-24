The surging Broadway Bruins entered Friday night with a two-game lead in the Rockingham County Baseball League standings thanks to a five-game winning streak and eight victories in their past 10 games.
As Broadway looks for its first RCBL title since 1938, the Bruins have certainly had standouts at the plate, but recently pitchers with a high strikeout rate have also made them incredibly difficult to beat.
While Grenville State product Adam Riggleman has thrown just 17 innings in RCBL play entering Friday, they’d been close to perfect. Riggleman ranked second in the league with an 0.52 ERA and had struck out 20 against just four walks. He’s given up just one run since June 30.
The Bruins have also gotten quality appearances on the mound from a couple of James Madison players. Chase DeLauter’s exploits at the plate have made RCBL headlines this season, but he’s also been more than solid on the mound for Broadway.
DeLauter has a 3.60 ERA in four appearances with 19 strikeouts in 15 innings pitched. Take away a game last week when he got roughed up for four runs in three innings against Bridgewater, and DeLauter has been one of the RCBL’s most consistent pitchers, allowing a total of five hits in his other three appearances.
Fellow Duke Liam McDonnell has a 2-0 record with a save in five appearances so far. McDonnell ranks sixth in the RCBL with 25 strikeouts in just 17 innings.
In action around the RCBL on Friday night:
NEW MARKET 6, MONTEZUMA 3: Ty Bennett went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Pearce Bucher and Matt Moon each doubled to lift New Market to victory.
Darrell Thompson threw a complete-game five-hitter for the Shockers to pick up the victory, striking out 15 and only walking one. He allowed three earned runs.
Derek Ryan gave up five runs on seven hits in five innings to take the loss for the Braves. Will Wagner and Adam Hackenburg each had a home run for Montezuma in the loss.
GROTTOES 6, CLOVER HILL 5: Tristan Shoemaker went 3-for-4 with three RBI for the Cardinals as Grottoes held off a ninth-inning rally’s to get past Clover Hill. The Bucks trailed by six runs heading into the bottom of the ninth and put up five in the final frame, but couldn’t quite get over the hump.
Cam Irvine also had three hits while driving in a pair of runs for the Cardinals. On the mound, Grottoes pitcher Mike Dailey was in control from the start. He threw six shutout innings, giving up just two hits while striking out 13.
Sam Imerson pitched seven innings for Clover Hill, allowing three earned runs in the loss. John Siciliano went 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Bucks at the plate.
