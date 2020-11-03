The entire state of Virginia let out a sigh of relief on Friday morning.
With high school sports left in limbo since March due to COVID-19, athletes, parents and coaches around the Commonwealth have been outspoken about the importance of each sport playing a season during this school year.
On Friday, arguably the biggest step toward making that happen occurred. The Virginia High School League announced as a result of Gov. Ralph Northam signing the fourth-amended Executive Order 67 — including changes to Section 12 related to recreational sports — the league’s “Championship +1” model for the 2020-21 school year is set to begin in December as scheduled. The league released guidelines for each sports to follow as well.
“This amendment by the Governor clears the way for all of our sports to play,” said VHSL Executive Director John “Billy” Haun. “We appreciate the time, effort, and input staff received while preparing this document. Adherence to these guidelines will offer a safe reopening for our students, coaches, staff, officials, and communities once we start playing in December. Additionally, we appreciate the close collaboration and guidance from the Governor’s office, the Virginia Department of Health, and the Virginia Department of Education.”
Naturally, as news began to leak on social media, folks rejoiced. This was what everyone wanted, but no one was sure if it was going to be safe to do so and how schools would do it under the current guidelines.
But one thing that’s clear is there are still hurdles to overcome before December. Local athletic directors remain optimistic they will be able to, but this will be far from a traditional athletic year with the VHSL’s new guidelines.
The most evident change will be the crowds. The amended Executive Order did not change the number of attendees permitted at a sporting event, which cannot exceed the lesser of 50 percent of the occupancy load or 250 persons. For sports played on a field, attendees are limited to 250 persons per field, according to the VHSL’s statement.
That certainly will make things challenging for anyone outside of family members to attend games, especially in sports such as football with roster sizes over 50 players in some schools, and that doesn’t include coaches.
Throw in rule changes with each sport — no jump ball to start a basketball game, no raising of the hand to signal the winner in wrestling, etc. — and suddenly sports as we know it are not what we expected when asking for them back.
But that’s OK, because the kids get a chance. And that’s what we all wanted, right? The kids to get that opportunity.
Here in the Shenandoah Valley, there’s been an abundance of talent that has included players moving onto the Division I, II and III levels. There have been players who went the JUCO route and some have even played professionally.
But when you look at athletes in the city/county as a whole, many of them are off to college after this or joining the workforce. These memories on the court or the field will simply be just that in very short time — memories.
So although the VHSL’s “Championship +1” model isn’t perfect and it will likely still have to get through some hiccups before December and throughout the 2020-21 year, it’s what everyone involved has wanted from the start.
It’s an opportunity for high school athletes to compete again.
And that’s why we all let out that big sigh of relief.
